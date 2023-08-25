Top 9 dog parks in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether you live in the city or suburbs, taking your furry friends outside is a fun time — but what's even more fun is taking them to the dog park.

The Tri-State area is home to plenty of dog parks that'll be a joy for any pooch. Here are the Top 9 dog parks that you should take your dog to:

Washington Park

Stretching 12,000-square-feet of fenced in area in the Over-the-Rhine park, Washington Park's Dog Park is a great place for anyone living downtown or those traveling into the city for an afternoon. The park has a water creek for your four-legged friends to play in, a water spout close to the ground and plenty of benches for owners to relax. The park is also made of synthetic canine turf and pea gravel to promote cleanliness, the park's website says.

Otto Armleder Dog Park

Set within a 305-acre park, Otto Armleder Dog Park has areas for both large and small dog breeds, a canine shower and drinking fountains. The 10-acre dog park, which is made of natural grass, is a perfect place to bring your dog, and then the two of you can hit the 1-mile trail connector to the Lunken Airfield Loop.

Newport Dog Park

Located behind the Newport branch of the Campbell County Library, the Newport Dog Park is a great place in Northern Kentucky to bring your furry friends. The park, which is a community development initiative that runs 100% on donations and fundraising, is open from dawn to dusk. The park has plenty of fenced-in grassy area, as well as shade from multiple trees. There's also a few benches around the park for owners who'd like to sit down and relax.

Doris Day Dog Park

Featuring a large enclosed area for dogs to run around it, doggy pools and agility equipment, Doris Day Dog Park is a great place for any furry friend and their owner. The park, which is located along Westwood Northern Boulevard, is free to the public, and is separated by small and large dog areas. If you're dog is wanting a change of pace, there's also access to the miles of trails in Mt. Airy Forest, which is just behind the dog park.

Summit Park Dog Park

Inside Blue Ash's popular Summit Park, the Summit Park Dog Park is a large fenced-in grassy area northwest of the park's Observation Tower. The dog park has plenty of room for pups to romp around. Outside of the dog park itself, the park has plenty of other areas you can take your furry friend while leashed.

The Bark Park & Patio

Taking your best friend to the dog park is already recipe for a great day, but what if you added in a beer or two? Well, Florence's Bark Park & Patio is the spot to do so. The dog park is over an acre and a half of fenced-in, grassy area for your pooch, and then owners can head to the taproom to enjoy a drink while the pups play. To enter, dogs either need a day pass for $10, a monthly pass or a yearly membership. You can purchase passes here.

Simmonds Family Dog Park

Part of the gorgeous Miami Whitewater Forest, the Simmonds Family Dog Park is the largest public dog park, according to its website. The park has 11 acres of off-leash area, four separate field, shades from trees and other structures, agility equipment and play zones, benches for owners to rest on and more.

Wiggly Field Dog Park

Near the Athletic Field Complex within West Chester's Voice of America MetroPark, Wiggly Field Dog Park is a large fenced-in dog park for pooches of all sizes. The park, which is made of natural grass, includes two fenced areas — one for small dogs and one for large dogs. Other than the fenced areas, there's shade structures and benches for owners.

Fido Field

Another inner-city dog park like Washington Park's area, Fido Field is Cincinnati's first fenced, off-leash, nonprofit dog park. The park is fully run by volunteers and includes a fenced in turf area south of Hard Rock Casino on Eggleston Avenue. Outside of Fido Field's turf area, there is also a large hill that was left natural and un-turfed.