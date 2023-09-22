CINCINNATI — Calling all coffee connoisseurs.

Whether you prefer your coffee black or sweetened with vanilla and a splash of oat milk, there's plenty of coffee shops around the Tri-State that offer a quality cup of joe. Based on a culmination of Yelp and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 coffee shops in the Tri-State:

Deeper Roots Coffee

According to its website, Deeper Roots Coffee is "relationally sourced, purposefully shared, simple enjoyed." The coffee shop and roaster has three of its own locations, Oakley, Findlay Market and downtown, as well as being served in Columbia-Tusculum's Daylily cafe.

Customers can expect all standard coffee drinks like macchiatos and cortados, but Deeper Roots also has rotating seasonal specialty drinks, such as the Maple Leaf, which is a cortado with maple syrup and orange zest.

Flatiron Cafe

Opening in 2022, Flatiron Cafe is a quaint little coffee shop and wine bar at the top of the Sycamore Street hill. The Mount Auburn coffee shop has various standard coffee drinks as well as specialty drinks, such as the Nutella Latte that includes double espresso, milk, mocha and hazelnut flavoring.

Flatiron Cafe also serves breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to close every day.

Roebling Books & Coffee

A fan-favorite throughout Northern Kentucky, Roebling Books & Coffee combines the love of reading with the coziness of a coffee shop. The coffee shop has three locations in Northern Kentucky, Covington, Newport and Dayton, and plenty of delicious drinks to choose from.

Roebling Books & Coffee's locations in Newport and Dayton also serve Lil's Bagels.

BlaCK Coffee Lounge

A black-owned coffee shop inspired by hip-hop and community, BlaCk Coffee Lounge is located in downtown Cincinnati. The coffee shop has an array of drinks, including iced coffee, specialty lattes and teas. The shop also has various pastries and food options, and customers can purchase bags of coffee and tea.

Collective Espresso

With three locations — Over-the-Rhine, Newport and Northside — Collective Espresso is a no-frills coffee shop that is sure to always have a quality cup of coffee. The cafe's also have various pastries that you can enjoy with your coffee or tea.

Proud Hound Coffee

Located in Silverton, Proud Hound Coffee is not only a popular coffee shop, but also a popular coffee roaster that produces its own coffee blends. The coffee shop recently expanded in spring 2023 with the addition of an outdoor patio for its cafe.

Other than its coffee and other drink options, Proud Hound also has an extensive food menu with sandwiches, pastries, biscuits and more.

Mom 'n 'em Coffee & Wine

Dedicated to their mother, Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Mom 'n 'em Coffee & Wine in Camp Washington in 2015. The coffee shop has since opened a second location in Madisonville, and both shops off a variety of coffee and tea drinks, as well as both breakfast and lunch.

The coffee shops also sell coffee tools, such as mugs, decanters, drippers and more.

The 86 Coffee Bar

A popular spot among University of Cincinnati students, The 86 Coffee Bar is a two-floor coffee shop sitting at the corner of Jefferson and W University avenues. Serving Pneuma coffee, the coffee shop has a variety of menu items spanning from standard lattes and pour overs to Italian sodas and chai teas.

The coffee shop also has some light bites, and it regularly hosts live music and other community events.

The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar

A favorite of those in Walnut Hills, The Fix Coffeehouse & Bar partners with roaster Coffee Emporium and 16 Bricks and Fork and Pie Bakery for its various menu options. The shop also has handmade cocktails if you want to enjoy something other than coffee or tea.

The Fix also has very breakfast and lunch items to enjoy, such as a peanut butter banana bagel or a turkey and Swiss sandwich.