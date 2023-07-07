Top 9 burger joints around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether it's a single, double with bacon and cheese or even a veggie option, there's really no wrong answer when it comes to burgers. So to fill all of your burger wants and needs, here are the Top 9 burger spots around the Tri-State, according to Yelp and Google reviews.

Zip's Cafe

Zip's Cafe, tucked away along Delta Avenue in Mount Lookout, is the perfect casual spot for a burger — especially if you're a meat lover. Other than your run-of-the-mill single and double burger, Zip's offers the Girthburger (which has a split mettwurst on top of it), the Flying Pig (which has two slices of bacon and shaved ham on top of it) and the Train Wreck (which has shaved ham, a grilled mettwurst and three types of cheese). Those who want to stay away from that much meat, or any meat at all, can opt for a turkey burger or black bean burger.

Goose & Elder

Goose & Elder's menu is crafted by the award-winning Chef Jose Salazar, and it's easy to see why his restaurants are so highly regarded. While the burger selection is small — we're basically only talking about the Royale Goose option — the burger is so well-crafted and tasty that it's all you need. The Royale Goose comes with a grass-fed burger (you can have a single or double), American cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles and dijonaisse all on a sesame seed bun.

Customers can also add an over-easy egg or Eckerlin's black-pepper bacon to their burger. Outside of the Royale Goose, Goose & Elder has offered specialty burgers and Burgers of the Month options in the past.

Tickle Pickle

With three locations in the Tri-State area — Northside, Fort Thomas and inside Listermann Brewing — Tickle Pickle has a variety of burgers all named after rock bands. For those that like to keep it simple, the Breadzepplin is your go-to with a regular bun, American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

For customers wanting to branch out, Tickle Pickle also has burgers with goat cheese (the Pearl Jam), thousand island dressing (the Hammstein) and even jalapeno poppers (the Red Hot Chili Peppers or the Rob Zomwich). For those interested in the Rob Zomwich, it's only available at their Northside and Fort Thomas locations.

Nation Kitchen + Bar

Nation Kitchen + Bar serves as a tribute to Cincinnati's rich history — and cooks up some tasty burgers. Nation has three locations in Westwood, Milford and Pendleton, with six different burgers offered. A bit different than your normal burger, Nation has a quesadilla burger with beef, queso, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo and lettuce served in a crispy, pressed tortilla.

The restaurant also has meat substitutes for those who don't eat beef, and bun substitutes such as challah, tortilla, a bed of greens or romaine lettuce wraps. Nation also offers monthly BIT burgers, like this month's Swiss & Mushroom Burger.

Bard's Burgers & Chili

Located in Covington's Latonia neighborhood, Bard's Burgers & Chili has 14 different burgers to choose from as well as a variety of add-ons that can be put on top of any burger. If customers want to mix sweet and savory, they can opt for the Moonrise Doughnut Burger — a cheeseburger with mayo, pickle and lettuce atop a moonrise donut bun. Other than burgers, Bard's is known for its chili, and customers can combine the two with the Chili Craig, a plain cheeseburger with chili and whatever other toppings are preferred.

Arnold's Bar & Grill

A favorite for years in downtown Cincinnati, Arnold's Bar & Grill may have a smaller burger menu compared to some restaurants, but the burgers still pack plenty of flavor. The Yo Mama Burger — an Avril Bleh beed patty, goetta, hashbrown, sunny-side-up egg, chipotle aioli and American cheese atop a bun — was featured on the Cooking Channel's Man vs Food.

Arnold's also has a burger named after Sean Evans and Hot Ones, the YouTube celebrity interview show with. For those will to try the beast of a burger, there's also a "lunatic style" version that includes an Avril Bleh beef patty, ghost pepper cheese, habanero, jalapeno, Hot One's aioli and Grippos on a bun.

Gordo's Pub & Grill

Describing itself as a fusion between a diner and a sports bar, Gordo's Pub & Grill in Norwood is known for its half-pound burgers. With more than 10 burgers, there's something for everyone at Gordo's. Those that want to be a bit more adventurous can check out the BPJ, which has fried banana, chunky peanut butter cream cheese, jam and smoked bacon on a patty with a bun. Gordo's also has a Korean-inspired burger topped off with kimchi, pork belly, a fried egg, pepper jack cheese and sriracha mayo.

Arthur's

With locations in Hyde Park and Anderson, Arthur's is a go-to burger spot on the east side. Arthur's has more than a dozen burgers to choose from, but what really sets the restaurant apart from the others is Burger Madness.

Every Sunday and Tuesday, customers are Arthur's can pick any of the four standard burgers and customize them with Burger Madness toppings for zero additional charge — except for a few premium toppings. The only ask is that you limit your cheese choices to only six, which we think is completely doable. Other than various cheeses, customers can opt for bacon, a variety of sauces, jalapenos, pineapple salsa and more.

Chandler's Burger Bistro

A popular spot on Cincinnati's west side, Chandler's Burger Bistro has more than 10 burgers to choose from at its two locations in Harrison and Delhi. Of the various burgers, the three signature items are the Big Chandler, Nati Melt and the Who-Dey Burger. The latter of the three is topped with ghost pepper cheese, Cajun sriracha blend, lettuce, applewood smoked bacon and Chandler's own Gouda cheese bites. All of the burgers, which range between $9.99 and $12.99 in cost, coming with a pickle and a choice of either french fries or chips.