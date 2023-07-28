Top 9 at-home recipes involving goetta

CINCINNATI — Goetta. It's a food item synonymous with Cincinnati. The Tri-State has a whole festival dedicated to it — Week one of Goettafest 2023 kicked off Thursday night.

While goetta is often enjoyed just fried or on a breakfast sandwich, the meat-oat combo is also a great addition to various recipes. Glier's Goetta has a whole slew of recipes you can make, but here are the Top 9 goetta recipes that are easy to make at home:

Goetta Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a simple snack or appetizer that you can whip up at home quickly, and goetta is a super easy added topping. Fix up your deviled eggs however you like them and then simply crumble up some goetta and put a heaping on top of each.

Goetta Hanky Pankies

Hanky Pankies are a solid Midwestern appetizer, but they're normally made with ground beef and spicy sausage. With adding in the goetta, you could replace either the ground beef with normal goetta, the spicy sausage with hot goetta or simply add goetta and remove the other meats.

Goetta Cheese Fries

At the end of the day this one's a little self-explanatory, but what sounds better than some crumbled goetta atop some cheese fries? If you want to get really fancy, you can grab some potatoes and make your own fries or add other toppings as well.

Goetta Nachos

Similar to the cheese fries, this recipe is also pretty self-explanatory. Substituting ground beef with goetta is a simple way to make nachos a bit more Cincinnati. The fun thing with nachos is that they're completely customizable so you can add whatever other toppings you'd like.

Loaded Goetta Potato Skins

Similar to the deviled egg recipe, Loaded Goetta Potato Skins pretty much only requires you to add a heaping of goetta on top of your potato skins. To make these extra tasty, make sure to add your goetta, cheese and whatever other toppings before baking a few extra minutes to make sure everything is melted and crispy.

Goetta Fried Rice

While this is maybe the most adventurous recipe on this list, don't skip out on goetta fried rice. Whether you choose normal goetta or the spicy version, it'll help shake up your fried rice and add something new to it.

Egg White Goetta Cups

A healthier option on this list, throwing some crumbled goetta into some egg white cups is an easy way to add more protein to your breakfast. Other than goetta, egg whites and a muffin tin to bake them in, you can have fun with this recipe and try other veggies and toppings with the goetta to make a variety of egg white cups.

Goetta Pizza

With this recipe you can ditch the sausage atop your pizza and opt for goetta. You could keep it simple by just adding goetta to a cheese pizza, or be a bit more adventurous and add your other favorite pizza toppings too.

Goetta Balls

A classic goetta recipe often found at places like Oktoberfest celebrations, goetta balls are an easy snack or appetizer to make for any occasion. The recipe only requires you to combine some goetta, spices and shredded cheese into ball shapes and then bake them in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

