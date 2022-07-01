Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Another work week has flown by and the weekend is upon us. The 4th of July is bringing tons of events and fireworks displays to the Tri-State, but there's also a decent amount of events not related to the holiday. Though there are rain chances still in place for the weekend, July is finally here so its the perfect time to get out of the house and enjoy your summer. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

2022 Northside Rock & Roll Carnival

Spanning Saturday through Monday, Northside is ready to rock out at its annual rock and roll carnival, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The three-day festival will have a slew of local bands, including Quotah — who recently appeared in WCPO's Live Lounge — Coast Off, Multimagic, Heist, Leggy and more. Other than the music at Hoffner Park, there will also be food and drink vendors for attendees to enjoy. The festival also celebrates in tandem with Northside's 4th of July Parade on Monday.

WHAT: Northside Rock & Roll Carnival

WHEN: July 2, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., July 3, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., July 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Hoffner Park, 4101 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

West Side Brewing 5-Year Anniversary Celebration

Celebrating five years in the booming craft beer and brewery industry, West Side Brewing has hit a major milestone. The brewery technically opened on June 30, but it's celebrating the anniversary all weekend. The brewery is holding special events and giveaways, such as a West Side Brewing cornhole board set, live music on Friday night from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the brewery will be taking a group picture with workers and West Side Brewing-lovers at 6 p.m. Friday.

For more information on West Side Brewing's five-year anniversary plans, click here.

WHAT: West Side Brewing 5-Year Anniversary Celebration

WHEN: July 1, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., July 2, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., July 3, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

WHERE: West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

Red, White & Blue Ash 2022

Though this is technically on Monday and a 4th of July event, I couldn't not include the Tri-State's biggest fireworks display and concert in this week's list. Other than the massive fireworks display that will close out the night, Blue Ash is having Gavin DeGraw perform beforehand. Cincinnati's own Blessid Union of Souls will also perform prior to DeGraw. Other than the live music and fireworks, attendees can expect to enjoy festival rides, local food vendors, drinks, live character performances and more.

WHAT: Red, White & Blue Ash 2022

WHEN: July 4, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

West Side Market

Coinciding with West Side Brewing's anniversary week, Westwood is hosting its monthly West Side Market on Saturday — which is located across the street from the brewery. The outdoor market will have more 75 vendors for attendees to shop, eat and more from. Some of the vendors including are Grandola Granola, KayBee's Krafts, Elliot Street Boutique, Queen City Cotton Candy and more.

For more information about West Side Market and its vendors, click here.

WHAT: West Side Market

WHEN: July 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Westwood Town Hall, 3017 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

Hard Rock Drag Brunch

Who doesn't love brunch? Who doesn't love a drag show? Well now you can get the best of both worlds with Hard Rock's Drag Brunch on Sunday. You can "feast with the queens" beginning at 10 a.m. at Hard Rock Casino's Hard Rock Cafe. Drag queens will host two shows — one at 11 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. — and queens performing include PH Dee, Kiara Chimera, Aubrey Damned and Brock Leah Spears.

There are no reservations necessary and the cafe will be on a first come, first served basis.

WHAT: Hard Rock Drag Brunch

WHEN: July 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Cafe, 1000 Broadway Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Ludlow Flea & Craft Fair

Hosted at Bircus Brewing Co., the Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair will have more than 20 vendors for attendees to shop from and enjoy. Other than the vendors and shopping opportunities, the monthly event will have Wood-Fired Pizza and bloody marys available alongside full beer and bar offerings.

For more information about the Ludlow Flea and Craft Fair, click here.

WHAT: Ludlow Flea & Craft Fair

WHEN: July 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Bircus Brewing Company, 322 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016

Ice Cream 5K

Promoting a sense of community and diversity, the Ice Cream 5K is taking place Saturday. The event actually includes three races: the 1 mile kids run (8 a.m.), the 5K/10K (8:45 a.m.) and the baby/toddler crawl/walk (10 a.m.). The race also benefits local hospitals in the area. After the races, there will be an after-party featuring none other than ice cream. Attendees can choose either soft serve ice cream or a snow cone from their respective vendors. Other than the sweet treats, the after-party will have face painting, cornhole, frisbees, music and more family-friendly activities.

For those interested, it's $40 to register for the 5K/10K, $25 to register for the Kids Run and $10 to register for the Baby and Toddler Crawl/Walk. You can register here.

WHAT: Ice Cream 5K

WHEN: July 2, 8 a.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Frisch's Mobile Roller Rink

Frisch's mobile roller rink is back in the Queen City this weekend at Court Street Plaza. The roller rink — which debuted over Memorial Day weekend to honor Frisch's 75th anniversary — will be available to skate around on throughout the holiday on Monday, and skates will be available to rent for $5. There are no reservations required to get in on the fun, but admission into the rink is $2. Admission into the rink will be free on the 4th of July though.

WHAT: Frisch's Roller Rink

WHEN: July 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 2, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 3, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., July 4, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Court Street Plaza, E Court Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Balloon Glow at Coney Island

Coney Island's annual Balloon Glow is back again on Sunday for its 22nd year. The event will have the sky light up above Coney Island with hot air balloons before the amusement park celebrates the 4th of July with a fireworks display. Otherwise, there will be carnival food and games, an inflatable obstacle course on the Sunlite pool and more.

For those interested in going, tickets to Sunlite pool include parking and admission for Balloon Glow. You can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Balloon Glow

WHEN: July 3, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230