Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp coming to Riverbend with Outlaw Music Festival

CINCINNATI — He may be 90, but Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Willie Nelson just can't wait to get on the road again.

Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival is going on tour once again, and they're coming to Cincinnati. Nelson will be joined by Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp and Southern Avenue at Riverbend on Sept. 11.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists," Nelson said in a press release. "I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love."

Since the Outlaw Music Festival started in 2016, stars like John Fogerty, Sturgill Simpson, Luke Combs and more have joined Nelson on stage at Riverbend.

This year's tour makes stops in both Cincinnati and Cleveland. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale Feb. 27-29.