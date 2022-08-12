Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — This weekend is bringing mostly beautiful weather, the Bengals' first preseason game in Paycor stadium and tons of other events going on throughout the Tri-State to enjoy. Whether you want to break a sweat in a 5K, enjoy large amounts of seafood or watch some tennis greats face off, there's something for everyone this weekend. Here are the top nine events around the Tri-State that you should think about adding to your schedule:

Fifty West Pool Run

When most people think of Fifty West they probably imagine tasty beer, but this weekend Fifty West is hosting its 5K Pool Run with Fleet Feet Cincinnati on Saturday. The catch with this race is runners get to end it by jumping into Ziegler Pool. The race is an open course through OTR beginning at 6 p.m., and then everyone that participates get to hit the finish line in the pool. Afterwards you can head to the Ziegler Pool Bar to grab a complimentary beer of your choice as well as a custom Fleet Feet beach towel to the first 100 registrants. There's then a private pool party with pizza, prizes for the winners and even more fun.

You must be 21 years old to enter the race and each participants costs $40. If you're interested you can register here.

WHAT: Fifty West Pool Run

WHEN: Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Ziegler Pool, 216 Woodward Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Taste of India

Indian culture, food and dance are the focal point of Sunday's Taste of India celebration. The event is celebrating 75 years of India's independence, and it will feature a flag hoisting and cultural program in association with the India Cultural Association. Other than an array of Indian food to eat, there will also be rides, games, shopping and more that attendees can enjoy.

You can find more information on the event here.

WHAT: Taste of India

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hindu Temple of Greater Cincinnati, 720 Barg Salt Run Road, Cincinnati, OH 45244

MidwestCon

Celebrating tech, art and culture, MidwestCon is coming to the Art Academy of Cincinnati this weekend. The immersive experience includes leading innovations in tech, DEFI, fintech and crypto with activations across the city. There's more than 50 speakers at the event speaking on a variety of subjects, including the changing landscape of music, licensing NFTs, cybersecurity in the digital age and more.

For a full list of speakers click here.

WHAT: MidwestCon

WHEN: Friday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Vinyl Brew's Oh Boy Roadshow

Vinyl Brew and Streetside Brewery are bring two of life's great joys together this weekend — music and beer. The Oh Boy Roadshow will be hitting Streetside Brewery where attendees can shop exclusive vinyl from Oh Boy Records, and independent record label in Nashville. Arlo McKinley, a county and folk singer-songwriter from Cincinnati, will be at the event to meet and sign albums, as well. Those interested can expect records from John Prine, Dan Reeder, Kelsey Waldon and more. The event, which is a nationwide tour happening in multiple cities, also raises money for different charities in each city.

WHAT: Vinyl Brew's Oh Boy Roadshow

WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Streetside Brewery, 4003 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Great Inland Seafood Festival

Grab your nets, hooks and forks because seafood heaven is making its way to Newport on the Levee this weekend. The Great Inland Seafood Festival will have a variety of seafood treats and meals that you can enjoy, including a raw oyster bar, calamari, crab boil buckets, lobster ravioli, seafood paella and a whole Main lobster special. Other than the overwhelming amount of seafood to choose from, attendees can also enjoy live music each night. My Sister Sarah, Model Behavior and What She Said are some of the bands included on the weekend lineup.

For the festival's full menu, click here.

WHAT: Great Inland Seafood Festival

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., SAturday, 12 p.n. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Arts Meet Fashion

Blending all forms of art with fashion, Art Meets Fashion will see local creatives coming together with the goal of creating an event where all skills can vibe and create. The free event will see photographers, music artists, models, fashion designers, paints and more all join to celebrate their craft. There will also be food vendors. Described a "not a normal day party," attendees can expect lots to enjoy at the event.

WHAT: Arts Meet Fashion

WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Arts' On The Ave. 2141 Central Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214

Northside Yacht Club's Anniversary Party

What sounds better than dunk-tanking some local "celebrities" while celebrating a bar's 7th anniversary? Not much in our opinion. Northside Yacht Club will be celebrating its anniversary with a charity dunking booth, including Cincinnati's own Blake Maislin, Christian Gill, Jacob Trevino and even WCPO's own Evan Millward. All proceeds from the dunk tank will be donated to the Shelterhouse Cincinnati. Otherwise, Northside Yacht Club is bringing back its deep fried chili cheese coneys, and it will have a contest to see who can eat the most. There will also be a DJ< shot and slap booth and more.

For more information, click here.

WHAT: Northside Yacht Club's Anniversary Party

WHEN: Saturday. 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Northside Yacht Club, 4227 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Western & Southern Open

Bringing tennis greats like Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and more to Mason, the Western & Southern open kicks off this weekend. The tennis tournament will have qualifying matches on Saturday and most of Sunday, as well as some first round matches on Sunday. You can purchase single day tickets still — with some costing as low as $12. The tournament will also see Serena Williams back in the Tri-State area for what is most likely her last appearance at the W&S Open.

For more information on ticket availability and prices click here.

WHAT: Western & Southern Open

WHEN: Saturday, gates open at 9 a.m., Sunday, gates open at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Drive, Mason, OH 45040

OTR Craft Beer Fest

It's time to enjoy some of the best local brews at this weekend's inaugural OTR Craft Beer Fest. The event will have have 18 local beers for attendees, with one being a mainstay brew for each brewery and the other being a newer release. Some of the breweries participating include High Grain Brewing Co., West Side Brewing, Esoteric Brewing and more. Those going will receive 12 drink tickets at check-in, which each get you a 6 ounce pour of your choosing. You can purchase more beer tickets if you'd like. Other than the local brews, there will be DJs, games and raffles, voting on the best beer, food vendors and more.

WHAT: OTR Craft Beer Fest

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: On the Rhine Eatery, 100 E Court Street, Cincinnati, Oh 45202