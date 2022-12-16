Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The year is winding down, and while the holiday season may be tiring, there's plenty of fun around the Tri-State to enjoy. If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend, here are the top 9 things to do this weekend.

Star Wars Night with the Cincinnati Cyclones

Grab your lightsabers and may the force be with you because the Cincinnati Cyclones are celebrating Star Wars night as they face the Fort Wayne Komets. Heritage Bank Center is offering a Star Wars family 4-pack, which includes four tickets, four lightsabers and coney coupons redeemable at Skyline. The Cyclones themselves will also be donning specialty Star Wars jerseys for the occasion.

You can purchase tickets to the game here.

WHAT: Star Wars Night with the Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEN: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Holiday Blitz Shopping Festival

If there's one thing the Tri-State is always offering this holiday season, it's a place to do some last minute gift buying. This weekend Fretboard Brewing is hosting its Holiday Blitz Shopping Festival, which will have a variety of different local businesses and vendors. Outside of the shopping experience, the event will also have "relaxations stations" to enjoy while you sip and shop.

WHAT: Holiday Blitz Shopping Festival

WHEN: Sunday, Noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Fretboard Brewing, 5800 Creek Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

Santamania

Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell... punk rock? That's exactly what the Mockbee is serving up this weekend with Santamania. Nearly 40 bands will be performing across the venue's three stages Friday and Saturday night. Bands such as Leggy, Vacation, Tweens and more will be performing. According to the event's Facebook page, it's going to be a "wild-a** holly jolly Jingle Ball" so buckle up, and get ready to get festive.

If you're interested, there is a $10 cover at the door.

WHAT: Santamania

WHEN: Friday and Saturday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: The Mockbee, 2260 Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45214

10th Annual OTR Rail Dog Parade

It doesn't take a genius to know that dogs in costumes are cute, and this weekend there will be a whole parade of costume-donning dogs for the 10th Annual OTR Rail Dog Parade. Hosted by OTR Kennel Club, the parade begins at Queen City Radio and will wind through Washington Park's Winter City Flea Market and the streets of OTR before heading back to the bar. After the parade, awards will be handed out to the best dressed pups and their owners.

WHAT: 10th Annual OTR Rail Dog Parade

WHEN: Saturday, 3-8 p.m.

WHERE: Queen City Radio, 22 W 12th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Art of Ducks: An Exhibit of Art Painted By Ducks

If you have an appreciation for art and the finer things in life, you're going to want to head to Rhinegeist this weekend. The brewery is hosting none other than the rescued ducks from The Longbottom Bird Ranch, but these ducks aren't ordinary birds — they're artists. The ducks will be showing off their works of art, and attendees can figure out how the masterpieces are created. You'll also be able to meet, pet, hold and feed the ranch's ducks.

The ducks' artworks will be for sale, and honestly, we can't think of a better gift for the animal lover in your life.

WHAT: The Art of Ducks: An Exhibit of Art Painted By Ducks

WHEN: Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist, 1910 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Noel Run 5K and Fitness Walk

Looking for a way to work off all of those Christmas cookies you've eaten this holiday season? Well, the Noel Run 5K and Fitness Walk is the perfect opportunity. Taking place since 1998, the event benefits the Ruth Lyons Children's Fund. If you're interested, day-of registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the race beginning at 10 a.m. There will also be refreshments and an award ceremony beginning at 11 a.m.

It's $20 to register on the day of the race, and $17 to pre-register, which you can click here to do.

WHAT: The Noel Run 5K and Fitness Walk

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m.

WHERE: CRC Lunken Playfield, 4740 Playfield Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45226

The Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker

The Cincinnati Ballet's annual performance of The Nutcracker is a quintessential holiday event for any Cincinnatian. Perfect for the entire family, you can bask in the beauty of the ballet, but you can also experience Music Hall decorated for the holidays.

There are various showings throughout the weekend, and ticket prices vary based on seat choice and showtime. Click here for the weekend's showings.

WHAT: Cincinnati Ballet's The Nutcracker

WHEN: Various times

WHERE: Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Disco Dance Party

Have you been working 9 to 5 all week long? Well, Bogart's is hosting the best opportunity to dance away all the worries of the work week. The Dolly Disco will be blasting everything country western — obviously including favorites from Dolly Parton — for the dance experience. Grab your boots and rhinestone cowboy hats because it's sure to be a perfect excuse to boot, scoot and boogie all night long.

Tickets to the Dolly Disco are $20 plus fees, and they can be purchased here.

WHAT: The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Western Disco Dance Party

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Bogart's, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45219

"Deck the Hall" at the Reds Hall of Fame

Featuring family-friendly fun all day long, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame is hosting its annual Deck the Hall event Saturday. The day-long event will feature an ugly holiday sweater contest, merchandise specials and more. Reds Hall of Famer Marty Brennaman will also be signing autographs for fans.

For more information about the event, click here.

WHAT: "Deck the Hall" at the Reds Hall of Fame

WHEN: Saturday, 12:30-3 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202