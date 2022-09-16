Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Next Thursday marks the autumnal equinox, which means that this weekend is the last official weekend of summer. While summer is slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State. Here are the top nine things going on around the Tri-State this weekend:

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

The largest Oktoberfest celebration in America, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati has officially kicked off and has tons to do all weekend long. With events, loads of food, live music and, of course, beer, there's something for everyone to enjoy. There's more than 120 beers and more than 30 food vendors in attendance to the festival. There's also fan-favorite events like the world's largest chicken dance, brat-eating contest and more.

Click here to learn everything you need to know about the weekend-long event. Prost!

WHAT: Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

WHEN: Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Second and Third streets, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Ault in Bloom

Celebrating all things flowers, roses and gardens, Ault in Bloom is taking place Sunday. The free event — which is holding its eighth year — is held by the Greater Cincinnati Rose Association and Cincinnati Parks. Attendees can view exhibition "Swinging Sixties"-themed rose blooms and arrangements, plein air paints and demonstrations about roses and herbs. There will also be music, free kids crafts and ice cream treats.

WHAT: Ault in Bloom

WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Ault Park Pavilion, 5090 Observatory Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208

On the Rocks

Are you a fan of trying new liquors? Well, On the Rocks is the event for you then. The event celebrating all things spirits as you can treat yourself to tasting samples and cocktails. The event will also have food, entertainment and more. If you don't drink and just want to join your friends or you're the designated driver for the night, you can also purchase "designated driver" tickets at a discounted price. You can also purchase ticket bundles to save some money, as well.

If interested, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: On the Rocks

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W Fourth St., Newport, KY 41071

Small Business Vendor Fair

Showcasing small businesses from around the Tri-State, West Side Brewing is hosting a Small Business Vendor Fair this weekend. Attendees will be able to sip on a nice cold beer while they shop from vendors, including Perfect Little Peach Boutique, Sassy Soaps, Sweet E's Cookie Co and many more.

WHAT: Small Business Vendor Fair

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: West Side Brewing, 3044 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211

Brimstone Haunt

Spooky season is slowly creeping in. This weekend multiple haunted houses and attractions are opening for the season — including Brimstone Haunt. Located at Renaissance Park, where the Ohio Renaissance Festival is also held, Brimstone Haunt features five different attractions, all with different scare intensity levels. The attractions kick off for the season Friday night and run every Friday and Saturday night until Oct. 29.

If interested, tickets, which range in cost depending on the attraction, can be purchased here.

WHAT: Brimstone Haunt

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

WHERE: 525 Brimstone Road, Wilmington, OH 45177

HUB-toberfest

Hosted by the Cincinnati Recycling & Reuse Hub, HUB-toberfest is a kickoff party for its annual fund drive. The event includes tours of the Hub, vendors, music, food trucks and a silent auction for attendees to enjoy. The event is free for all, but you're asked to register for it so organizers can plan accordingly.

WHAT: HUB-toberfest

WHEN: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: 911 Evans St., Cincinnati, OH 45204

Nightlight 513

What sounds better than a movie under the stars? Well, you can enjoy just that with NightLight 513's Friday showing of Bridesmaids. The outdoor movie series — which is for those 21 and older — has held showings all summer, and it will have a final Halloween-themed showing in October. Other than the movie, the event will have craft beer from Urban Artifact, wine offerings, a DJ and multiple food trucks to enjoy, including Off the Hook, Cheese N Chong, The Chili Hut and more.

If interested you can purchase tickets, which are $13 plus fees, here.

WHAT: Nightlight 513

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point, 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Pops: Hear Me Roar: A Celebration of Women in Song

Women have made history throughout the music industry, and in the Cincinnati Pop Orchestra's new season opener, they're celebrating just that. Hear Me Roar will showcase "iconic divas of soul, pop, Broadway, R&B and jazz." There will be three singers joining the orchestra, and attendees can expect to hear hits from Dolly Parton, Carole King, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and more.

There's three showings throughout the weekend, and you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Pops: Hear Me Roar: A Celebration of Women in Song

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 7:30 pm., Sunday, 2 p.m.

WHERE: Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

The City Flea

Featuring vendors, artisans, crafters, merchants and more, the monthly City Flea is returning to Washington Park on Saturday. The flea market will have everything from vintage dealers to jewelry makers and plant studios. With Christmas being just 100 days away now (as of Sept. 16 that is), the market is a perfect way to get ahead of gift buying too.

WHAT: The City Flea

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202