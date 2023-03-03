CINCINNATI — March is here, which means we're one step closer to the warmth of spring. With the new month comes the reopening of some of the Tri-State's most popular seasonal sweet-treat destinations, the annual Bockfest festival and more. Here are the top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend:

Bockfest

Bockfest is back for its 31st year! While severe weather has shuttered this year's parade and Bockfest Hall events on Friday, all participating bars will hold their festivities. The annual celebration of beer, Cincinnati's German heritage and the upcoming spring season will continue its scheduled events at Bockfest Hall, which is at Findlay Playground, on Saturday. The decades old festival will include games, live music, food, tastings, goats and, of course, bock beer.

For a full rundown of the weekend's events, click here.

WHAT: Bockfest

WHEN: Friday, 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Findlay Playground, 1811 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Frogman Festival

Deep dive into Loveland's favorite cryptid this weekend during the Frogman Festival. Hosted at Great Wolf Lodge in Mason, the day-long festival will focus on everything about the 4-foot tall Frogman. There will be a variety of speakers, games, vendors and more for attendees.

For those that want to indulge in the folklore, tickets cost $10 and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Frogman Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Great Wolf Lodge, 2501 Great Wolf Drive, Mason, OH 45040

The Root Beer Stand Opening Day

There's nothing quite like a root beer float on a nice, warm day, and on Saturday, Sharonville's The Root Beer Stand is reopening for the season. Other than its classic floats, The Stand — which is celebrating its 66th year of business — offers coneys, sandwiches and more.

WHAT: The Root Beer Stand Opening Day

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Root Beer Stand, 11566 Reading Road, Sharonville, OH 45241

Hippos Night with the Cincinnati Cyclones

The Cincinnati Cyclones and the Cincinnati Zoo are teaming up Saturday night to honor the city's beloved hippos. For one night only, the Cyclones will be turning into the Cincinnati Hippos to face off with the Indy Fuel. The Cyclones will wear special jerseys for the evening as they play for Fiona, Fritz, Bibi and Tucker.

For those interested, you can purchase tickets to the game here.

WHAT: Hippos Night with the Cincinnati Cyclones

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

"Ready to Bolt" MFA Showcase

The Contemporary Arts Center is celebrating emerging artists from local colleges with its "Ready to Bolt" exhibit. The free showcase will feature five capstone projects from Masters students at Miami University and University of Cincinnati. The works on display will range in media, including paintings, sculptures, photography, video and more. The goal of the exhibition is to provide some insight into "some of Cincinnati's most ambitious and up-and-coming artistic voices." Other than the artworks themselves, the artists will be at the reception talking about their research and artistic processes.

WHAT: "Ready to Bolt" MFA Showcase

WHEN: Saturday, 2-6 p.m.

WHERE: Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati Home and Garden Show

Celebrating its second weekend in 2023, the Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is back at the Duke Energy Convention Center. This weekend's show will include guest appearances from HGTV star Joe Mazza, who is featured on "Home Inspector Joe." Mazza will be answering questions at three various times throughout the weekend. Other than his appearance, attendees can enjoy more than 300 exhibitors on the show floor.

For those that are interested, you can click here to purchase tickets.

WHAT: Cincinnati Home + Garden Show

WHEN: Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hike with a shelter dog

Located in Batavia, the League for Animal Welfare — a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats — is hosting a "hike with a shelter dog" event this weekend. The hike will take place at Woodland Mound, and those interested don't required to have previous volunteer experience.

For those wanted to walk with a dog, you can reach out to carrie@lfaw.org to reserve a spot.

WHAT: Hike with a Shelter Dog

WHEN: Sunday, 9-11 a.m.

WHERE: Woodland Mound, 8250 Old Kellogg Road, Cincinnati, OH 45255

Zip Dip 2023 Opening Day

A staple on the west side of Cincinnati since 1950, Zip Dip is celebrating its 2023 grand opening Friday. Decked out with its classic neon sign, the soft-serve ice cream window has a vast menu that also includes, parfaits, slush puppies, food items and more. If you can't make it out to the grand opening, Zip Dip is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHAT: Zip Dip 2023 Opening Day

WHEN: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: 4050 Drew Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248

New Orleans Jazz Concert

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is hosting a celebration of music and culture Friday, and the sounds of Mardi Gras and New Orleans will fill the Harriet Tubman Theater. The concert will feature acclaimed trumpeter Ashlin Parker who has played with legendary artists like Aretha Franklin, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more.

For those that are interested, tickets cost $25. You can purchase them here.

WHAT: New Orleans Jazz Concert

WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202