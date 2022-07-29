Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — This weekend marks the end of July, which means we're officially more than halfway through the year. It also means that summer will be gone before we know it, so when's a better time to get out and enjoy the beautiful summer weather.

Covington Night Market

Covington is hosting its own vendor and artisan market this weekend and you won't want to miss it. Held on Pike Street between Madison and Washington, the market will see creative vendors from the Greater Cincinnati Area, as well as food and drinks from the Covington entertainment district surrounding the market. The event is family-friendly, and you're even invited to bring along your furry friends — as long as they're leashed.

For more information on the event, click here.

WHAT: Covington Night Market

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011

Art After Hours

You can head to Northern Kentucky for a night of art, music, donuts and flowers with Art After Hours. The event will see 17 artists featured that will discuss their work, which will vary in form and medium. Some of the artists will have items for sale as well. Other than the artists, you can enjoy live music from Ricky Nye, donuts provided by Moonrise Doughnuts as well as floral arrangements from Fort Thomas Florist & Greenhouses.

If you're interested, the event is free and open to the public.

WHAT: Art After Hours

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Campbell County Public Library Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch, 1000 Highland Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075

Glier's Goettafest

Bring its first of two festival weekends to the riverfront, Goettafest is back! The meat festival will all the goetta-inspired food items to fill your stomach, family-friendly games for everyone as well as a slew of bands performing live music on two stages. Multiple charities will benefit from the proceeds of the games, including The Dragonfly Foundation and the Milford Football Touchdown Club.

To browse the Goettafest menu, live music schedule and more, click here.

WHAT: Glier's Goettafest

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Summer Sips

Thirsty? Grab up to 7 one-ounce tastings from more than 40 distilled spirits. Food trucks, live music and wine for the non-liquor drinkers will be available. Oh, and it's all a fundraiser to support Ault Park!

WHAT: Summer Sips

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Ault Park, 3600 Observatory Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208

Danger Wheel

Feeling the need for speed? Well you can enjoy some during Pendleton's Danger Wheel event. The adult downhill big-wheel racing kicks off Saturday with lots of other festivities surrounding the racing. You can grab a cold drink from one of the surrounding businesses and enjoy some adults acting like kids all day long. If you're interested in racing, you can create a team of three — one driver and two pushers — and sign up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All equipment will be provided for you to participate in the race, but costumes are welcome for racers. The event is put on by a group of neighbors in Pendleton and all proceeds from the event will benefit the beautification projects around the neighborhood.

WHAT: Danger Wheel

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Pendleton Neighborhood, E 12th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Afrifest Cincy: Taste of Africa

Celebrate African cultures in the largest African cultural event in the city! This family-friendly event will feature food, entertainment games and other activities for an immersive educational experience.

WHAT: Afrifest Cincy: Taste of Africa

WHEN: Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Burnet Woods Park, 3928 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45220

Art After Dark: Meet Me at the Speakeasy

There's no better party than a roaring twenties-themed one, and that's what the Cincinnati Art Museum is holding. Art After Dark will see the museum sink into the twenties as attendees enjoy live jazz music, docent-led tours, free admission to a special exhibition and a Ma Rainey inspired performance from the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Those attending are encouraged to dress in flapper and bootlegger-inspired outfits.

The event is free and there's no need to RSVP, but parking is limited at the museum.

WHAT: Art After Dark: Meet Me at the Speakeasy

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Anderson Day Festival

Featuring live music, good, games and fireworks, Anderson's Day Festival kicks off Saturday evening. Created in 1999, the festival attracts thousands and allows local businesses and organizations to gain some visibility and new business. The festival also raises funds for the Anderson Foundation for Parks and Recreation, as well as the Anderson Chamber of Commerce. The fun-filled festival also closes out with a fireworks display by Rozzi fireworks, and with the perfect summer weather this weekend, it'll be a sight to see in the sky.

WHAT: Anderson Day Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Beech Acres Park, 6910 Salem Road, Cincinnati, OH 45230

Disney Drag Brunch

It's a drag tribute to your favorite Disney Princesses! The show is all ages, and features some of the top drag performers in the region. More than just a show, photo opps with the princesses will be available after the performance. Tickets start at $30.

WHAT: Disney Drag Brunch

WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: The View at Shires' Garden, 309 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202