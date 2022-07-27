Cincinnati loves its food festivals, and one of its most beloved — Glier's Goettafest — is making its way back to the Tri-State this weekend.

This year, Glier's is bringing not one, but two weekends — July 28 to July 31 and Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 — of a "celebration of all things goetta."

"Glier's Goettafest was born from the goetta taste, the goetta tradition that inspires its far-reaching community of fans to reach out daily," Glier's said via its website. "We just knew that tradition was dear enough to the goetta-loving public to bring us altogether. To bring hungry folks from all the corners of the country, and beyond. We just knew that if there was goetta, the goetta loyalists would come."

The gathering began in 2001 and has blossomed into one of the Tri-State's biggest food festivals of the summer.

Each weekend will be filled with delicious goetta, live music and loads of fun for both adults and kids. Plus, admission to the festival is free for all.

For goetta lovers far and wide, there will be over 50 food items whipped up for attendees across nine different locations along the riverfront, including some goetta-based creations that will spark the interest of any foodie.

Some of the more out-there goetta creations include goetta crab cakes, goetta brownies, grilled goetta donut sandwich with bacon and egg, goetta buffalo wrap and a goetta shepards pie.

For those that don't want to get too crazy and want more traditional goetta ideations, you can enjoy fried goetta bites, goetta balls, goettawursts and even a goetta corn dog.

Other than the tasty food to fill your belly, there are 10 family-friendly, goetta-themed games, such as a dunk tank, Giant Mf. Goetta Operation, goetta balloon darts and more, to participate in at the festival — with all of the proceeds from the games going to charity.

The Dragonfly Foundation and the Milford Football Touchdown club are just two of the charities benefiting from the festival.

There will be 40 bands playing throughout the weekend with four bands playing each Thursday and Friday and six bands throughout the day on Saturdays and Sundays. There's two stages — one at each end of the festival — that will have music playing all weekend long.

Some of the bands playing include Whiskey Daze, Model Behavior, the Jason Owens Band, Dog House and Audio Graffiti.

To browse the entire goetta-tastic menu, see each band scheduled with set times as well as parking opportunities for the weekends, click here.

