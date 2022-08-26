Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Welcome to the weekend! As we finish up another work week, there's plenty of events around the Tri-State that you can look forward to and attend. Whether you want to get some laughs in while sipping on a beer or you want to grab a bucket hat and throw it back to Y2K, here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

Cincy Brew Ha-Ha

Combining comedy and beers, Cincy Brew Ha-Ha is returning to Sawyer Point Park for its 13th year this weekend. The festival — which is America's largest beer and comedy festival — will have more than 40 different beers available to drink, while more than 25 comedians will perform on three different stages. You can purchase pre-sale tickets, which saves you $5 per ticket, for the festival before 11:59 p.m. on Friday. Each ticket's proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research, and it gets you a drink wristband with three full pours. Additional drink tickets are $7 for a full pour.

If interested in attending, you can purchase tickets here.

WHAT: Cincy Brew Ha-Ha

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight

WHERE: Sawyer Point Park, 801 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

2022 Redlegs Run

Raising money for the Reds Community Fund, the annual CollegeAdvantage Redlegs Run is happening this weekend at Great American Ball Park. Both walkers and runners of all ages are welcome, and those 10 years old and younger can participate in Gapper's Kid Fun Run. Everyone that participates receives a custom race medal, t-shirt, professional chip-timing for results, downloadable photos and they get to enjoy a post-race party in Great American's Fan Zone. Other than that, they also get a ticket to the Sept. 12 Reds game against the Pirates.

To register for the 10K it's $55 per person, the 5K is $45 per person, the One Mile Run is $35 and Gapper's Kids Fun Run is $25. There are also other prices if you plan to participate virtually.

If you're interested in registering for the race, click here.

WHAT: 2022 Redlegs Run

WHEN: Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202

CinCity Circus

The Cincinnati Circus is heading to CinCity this weekend! The traveling circus will be bringing multiple circus performers. Other than that, there will be carnival games, food trucks, live music, raffles and more. You may even have the opportunity to participate as an audience member in some circus performances.

For more information on the event, click here.

WHAT: CinCity Circus

WHEN: Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: CinCity Harley-Davidson, 1799 Tennessee Ave., Cincinnati 45229

Art After Dark: Drop It Like It's Hot

Put on your low-rise jeans, bucket hats or butterfly clips and prepare to go back in time at the Cincinnati Art Museum's Art After Dark event Friday. The 2000s-themed silent disco will feature cash bars, food vendors, docent-led tours and free admission to ticketed exhibits around the museum. For those attending the free event, you're encouraged to don your best Y2K outfits and get into the spirit. Otherwise, those attending are asked to consider arriving early or taking an Uber or Lyft because parking is limited.

WHAT: Art After Dark: Drop It Like It's Hot

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Peach Festival

Grab your friends and head out to Lebanon tomorrow to enjoy Hidden Valley Orchards peach festival. The festival will have peaches of multiple varieties for sale, local peach jams and peach iced teas available, as well as fresh, homemade peachy treats to munch on. Otherwise, The Crate Room will have Peach Bourbon Punch and Peach Bellinis available for those of age. Other than the various peach treats, there will be bounce houses to enjoy, face painting and chalk fun. There will also be a Hooter Hunt, where attendees can try to find the mini colorful owls hidden around the farm.

For more information about the festival and all it has to offer, click here.

WHAT: Peach Festival

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Rooute 48, Lebanon, OH 45036

Hamilpalooza

With more than 100 vendors to shop from, food, entertainment and more, Hamilpalooza is taking over downtown Hamilton on Saturday. The family-friendly event will feature vendors with gifts, home decor, trades and professional services, vintage items, service organizations, caterers and more. Some of the food trucks attending include The Dawghouse, Amazing Grace Kettle Corn, Legasea Cafe and more.

For more information about the event, click here.

WHAT: Hamilpalooza

WHEN: Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Hamilton, Hamilton, OH 45011

50th Germania Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations are underway across the Tri-State, and this week the Germania Society is celebrating 50 years of its Oktoberfest celebration. You'll be able to enjoy authentic German food, beer and entertainment around the Germania Park grounds. The family-friendly events has loads to do, including dancing, mug-sliding contests, stein-holding competitions as well as inflatables that kids can enjoy. You can also purchase your own German merchandise or gifts.

For those interested, it's $5 per person at the gates. Veterans with current IDs and kids 12 and younger can enter for free.

WHAT: 50th Germania Oktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Germania Society of Cincinnati, 3529 W Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45251

Summer Market

Bringing more than 40 vendors to MadTree's Taproom, this summer market is celebrating merchants, crafters and creatives of all kinds. The market will have items like handmade jewelry, woodworking, baked goods, clothing, home goods, artwork and more. Some of the vendors attending include Grandola Granola, Kin Ceramics, The Oakley Soap Co., Happy Hippie Handmades, Hi Hello Arts and many more. Other than the various vendors to shop from, the market will include brunch and, of course, plenty of MadTree beers to sip on.

For more information about the free market, click here.

WHAT: Summer Market

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: MadTree Taproom, 3301 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

ARTFest on Main

Bringing more than 100 artists to downtown Springboro, ARTFest on Main will have multiple different mediums and styles of art, live music and entertainment, a children's tent for activities as well as food and drink vendors. Attendees can expect original works of paintings, sculpture, leatherwork, woodwork, photography, pottery, textiles, glass art and more. The pet-friendly event is free to attend and will be held rain or shine.

If interested in attending, click here to read more about the various artists attending.

WHAT: ARTFest on Main

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Historic Downtown Springboro, Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066