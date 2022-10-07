Top 9 pumpkin patches to visit in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Fall temperatures are here and the leaves have begun to change color, which means there's plenty of fall-themed activities to do and one of those is visiting a pumpkin patch. Here are nine pumpkin patches you should visit around the Tri-State this weekend:

Burwinkel Farms

Located in Southwest Ohio, Burwinkel Farms is family-owned and has been operated since 1918. The farm has a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, as well as tons of other activities, including two corn mazes, animals to visit, a Halloween scavenger hunt, a skid maze and more.

WHERE: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Blooms & Berries Farm Market

Celebrating 80 years of farming, Blooms and Berries Farm Market is located in Loveland. The market has a full pumpkin patch, and during Fall on the Farm, visitors can expect, hayrides, a corn maze, petting farm, a bakery and more. Admission into the farm on weekends is $16.95 per person, which gives you access to most of the attractions the market has. You can purchase pumpkins for an additional price.

WHERE: 9669 S State Route 48, Loveland, OH 45140

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kinman Farm Market

Located in Burlington, Kinman Farms offers pumpkins as well as many other vegetables. Admission into the market is $10, which includes access into the market, hayride, corn maze, Maci Lou's Barnyard and more. Other than pumpkins, you can also purchase mums to take home.

WHERE: 4175 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McGlasson Farms

Family-owned and operated for six generations, McGlasson Farms — which is located along Hebron's scenic Route 8 — offers pumpkins to purchase, as well as apples, gourds, squash, sweet potatoes and other fall-time vegetables. You can pick your own pumpkins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The farm will have live music Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., and plenty of fall-themed treats for visitors to enjoy.

WHERE: 5832 River Road, Hebron, KY 41048

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neltner's Farm

Both a farm and an event venue, Neltner's Farm not only has a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch, but they also have horse-drawn wagon rides, a model train display, pony rides, homemade ice cream, a barrel train and more. Admission into the farm is $7 for anyone 3 or older. There is also often local wineries holding tastings, live music and home0cooked food by Four Mile Pig on the weekends, as well.

WHERE: 6922 Four Mile Road, Melbourne, KY 41059

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shaw Farms

Located in Milford, Shaw Farms offers a pumpkin patch, farm-fresh produce, a market and more. Pumpkin prices are determined by the size and variety of the pumpkin you chose, but Shaw Farms encourages everyone to find their particular "pumpkin personality" when choosing. The farm also has an expansive 15 acre corn maze that features nearly three miles of twists and turns if you dare to take on the challenge.

WHERE: 1737 Ohio 131, Milford, OH 45150

WHEN: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brown's Family Farm Market

Family-owned and operated for more than 31 years, Brown's Family Farm Market has something for everyone in the family. With free admission, you can play all day and spend only what you want to at the market. Each Saturday and Sunday the farm has a different food trucks serving up food and treats for visitors as well. The farm's newest attraction allows guests to climb up in the seat of a real combine, and then take a ride down the play slides off the deck.

WHERE: 11620 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton, OH 45013

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest

Offering some of the most affordable and unique pumpkins, McMonigle Farms — located in Middletown — features something for everyone in the family to enjoy. The farm has a you-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides, cow train rides, a sunflower patch, farm animals and more.

WHERE: 5490 South Dixie Highway, Franklin, OH 45005

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sugar Ridge Family Farm

Fall Fest has begun at Sugar Ridge Family Farm, and admission into the farm includes access to a petting zoo and playground, hayrides to and from the pumpkin patch, games for kids, and your choice of a pumpkin from the patch. Admission for those 3-years-old and up is $10, and the farm only accepts cash. Visitors are also encouraged to check out the farm's brand new nature trail.

WHERE: 12273 Green Road, Walton, KY 41094

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.