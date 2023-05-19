Watch Now
Top 9 iconic Cincinnati landmarks that define the city

John Minchillo/AP
The Cincinnati skyline and John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is seen from the banks of the Ohio River, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Covington, Ky. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati. The Queen City. The 513.

Our beloved home is called many things, and it's also defined by many iconic people, landmarks and more. Whether you're visiting Cincinnati for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, here are the Top 9 Cincinnati landmarks:

Great American Ball Park smoke stacks

Hard to miss if you're heading into Cincinnati from any part of Northern Kentucky, the smoke stacks are an integral part of of Great American Ball Park. The home of the Reds, the ballpark's riverboat-inspired smokestacks spew smoke when Cincinnati hits a homerun, has an exemplary play or wins.

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge

Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky share a multitude of beautiful bridges that cross the Ohio River, but the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge, which crosses into Covington, is a true spectacle that serves both traffic and pedestrians. Serving as the predecessor to the Brooklyn Bridge, the suspension bridge has graced the Queen City for more than 150 years.

roebling_bridge_cloudy.jpg
The Roebling Suspension Bridge on a cloudy day.

Flying Pig statues

Beckoning Cincinnati's former nickname "Porkopolis" and the popular Flying Pig Marathon, Cincinnati is home to multiple pig statues that portray various designs and outfits. The pigs were originally part of an art exhibition by ArtWorks called "Big Pig Gig," and only some of the original statues are still standing. Since the pigs have been auctioned off, changed locations and more, they provide a great opportunity for a scavenger hunt around town.

Music Hall

Facing Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine, Music Hall is the home of the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Cincinnati Opera and more. Recognized as a National Historical Landmark, Music Hall's construction — on a cemetery, nonetheless — was completed in 1878 and is known as one of most haunted places in America.

Duke Energy Convention Center's "Cincinnati" sign

Driving to or from work in downtown Cincinnati, it's hard to not miss the gigantic "Cincinnati" sign that's displayed across the Duke Energy Convention Center. The sign was constructed in 2005 and is 50-feet tall and spans 320 feet wide. In order to celebrate the various aspects of Cincy, the sign can illuminate into 16.7 million different variations.

Cincinnati LED Sign Duke Energy Convention Center

The "Genius of Water" at Fountain Square

Surrounded by various restaurants and stores at the epicenter of downtown Cincinnati, Fountain Square, which was dedicated in 1871 is home to the Genius of Water statue and fountain. The words "To the people of Cincinnati" sit at the base and the fountain pays homage to the Ohio River.

Fountain Square Aug 2019.PNG
Busy Fountain Square in August 2019

Union Terminal

Home to the Cincinnati Museum Center, which includes multiple museums itself, Union Terminal is a must-see in Cincinnati. The building boasts art deco architecture and sweeping outdoor fountains, and inside the terminal's rotunda there's massive industrial murals by Winold Reiss that depict Cincinnati's creation and evolution. While the building holds the museums, it still also has working Amtrak service lines.

WCPO_072614_Union_Terminal_Museum_Center_1407784303685_7328646_ver1.0_640_480.jpg

The Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal picturedl, Saturday, July 26, 2014, in Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar | WCPO

Findlay Market

Home to various shops and restaurants, Findlay Market has been a staple of Over-the-Rhine and Cincinnati since 1852. The market is consistently hosting events and is a hot-spot for those out and about on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Whether you want to buy some produce, shop for plants or more, Findlay Market is sure to have something that peaks your interest.

Great American Insurance Tower's crown

The tallest building in downtown Cincinnati, Great American Tower sits at a whopping 665-feet tall. The office building is topped off with a crown fitting for the Queen City herself. That crown is what sets it apart from Cincinnati's second tallest building, the Carew Tower, which sits at 574 feet. The building is home to multiple different companies, but the iconic crown is what stands out the most — it can even been seen illuminated in different colors based on what's happening in town.

