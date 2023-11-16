CINCINNATI — Get ready to lace up your skates — it's ice skating season!

Every corner of the Tri-State is home to some type of ice rink, whether it be indoor or outdoor. No matter if you're wanting to leisurely skate with friends or try out your coolest moves on the ice, here are the Top 9 ice skating rinks in the Tri-State:

UC Health Ice Rink

Located at Fountain Square, the UC Health Ice Rink officially opened Nov. 4 and is open until Feb. 19, 2024. The outdoor ice rink offers 600 pairs of skates available for rental and is open for skaters of all ages. The rink is open seven days per week and there is no reservations required.

Outside of the rink, there's also concessions that sell hot and cold snacks, hot chocolate and more.

Northern Kentucky Ice Center

Northern Kentucky Ice Center is home to skating and hockey clubs, but the center also has public skating available. The center, which houses the only year-round indoor ice rink in Northern Kentucky, holds public skating sessions all week long for those of all skill levels.

Admission to the rink is $10 per person, and children 10 and under get in for $9. Skates are also available for rent at $3 a pair.

Fifty West Ice Rink

Beer + ice skating = a great time. Fifty West Brewing Company has its own outdoor ice skating rink in its beer garden. The rink is open at various times every day of the week, and those interested can book hour long skating sessions.

Admission to skate is $10 per person, including a skate rental. Children aged 4 and younger skate for free.

Goggin Ice Center

Located on Miami University's campus, Goggin Ice Center is home to the university's hockey team — and also public ice skating. The indoor ice rink has skates available for rental as well as skate aids for kids that need assistance on the ice. The rink is open at various times on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as holiday hours.

Admission into the rink is $9.25 per adult and $8 for kids that are high school age and younger.

Ice Rink at Summit Park

Summit Park's ice rink officially opened for the season Nov. 11 and is open daily through Jan. 7, 2024. Admission to skate is $7 per person, and that includes skate rental. Children aged 3 or under can skate for free. Skate aids are also available for those that need them.

To learn more about the rink's operating hours, click here.

Winter Wonderland Ice Rink

Located in Lawrenceburg, Winter Wonderland Ice Rink opens for the 2023/2024 season on Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 18. The indoor ice rink offer 90-minute skating sessions that are $8 for those 13 and older, and $6 for those 5 and older. The admission price also includes skate rental. Those that want to skate regularly can purchase season passes for $40 per person or $75 for a family of four.

The rink is open on various days from various times throughout it's entire season. Those interested can click here for the entire season's hours.

WinterFest Snow Flake Lake Ice Skating

Part of Kings Island's WinterFest, Snow Flake Lake offers ice skating for all WinterFest-goers. Those skating can glide right by Kings Island's Royal Fountain right in the front of the park.

WinterFest admission starts at $29.99 and doesn't include skating costs. Admission into the rink is $20 per person and includes skates and a 90-minute session. There are three different sessions those skating can choose from: 5 p.m., 7 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Deck the Y'alls Ice Skating

Those in Northern Kentucky can skate all winter as part of Florence's Deck the Y'alls holiday lights event. The event, which is held at Thomas More Stadium, begins Nov. 24 and has open skating every night, as well as select days throughout the season.

Admission is either $5 or $7 into the rink, which also includes skates. Admission into Deck the Y'alls is separate and is either $13 or $16 depending on the day. For more information about ticket pricing, click here.

Northland Ice Center

Cincinnati's first year-round ice rink, Northland Ice Center is home to multiple hockey teams and skating clubs, as well as the practice rink for the Cincinnati Cyclones. Through its various teams and clubs, the center also holds open public skating. Skating costs $12 and $10 for children 10 and younger. Skate rentals are free.

To see the full calendar of open skate hours, click here.