9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The weather is going to be beautiful this weekend and there's plenty to do across the Tri-State. Whether you're into dancing and music or want to celebrate the outdoors, here are nine events you can enjoy throughout the weekend:

NKY Pride Festival

Pride month has kicked off! NKY Pride — one of the largest Pride celebrations in the Tri-State — is underway and will be living up to its "ya'll means all" motto while hosting its parade and festival on Sunday. The festival begins at noon at Goebel Park, but the parade will launch from Covington Landing at 1 p.m.

NKY Pride has already hosted a slew of events for Pride Month, including a youth party, drag show and a watermelon wheat beer release party at Braxton Brewing.

What: NKY Pride Festival

When: Sunday, June 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Goebel Park, 501 Philadelphia Street, Covington, KY 41011

Summerfair 2022

Bringing pottery, jewelry, paintings and more to the Tri-State, Summerfair is back! More than 350 vendors will be at Coney Island throughout the weekend to share one-of-a-kind pieces from across the country. Summerfair is a non-profit event that raises money for individual artists and small arts organizations in the Greater Cincinnati area. Other than the art showcased, there will be entertainment for attendees, including music, dancing, gardening, crafts and food.

For those interested in going, single-day tickets are $10 and a three-day pass is $15. Kids 12 and under are admitted for free.

What: Summerfair 2022

When: Friday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Coney Island Park, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45230

Wear Orange Rally

Hosted by Cincinnati Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement advocating for gun safety and gun violence prevention, the Wear Orange Rally will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. In the wake of Texas' mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the Fountain Square event is Cincinnati's non-political rally for Wear Orange National Gun Violence Awareness Day. People around the country are coming together throughout June 3 to June 5 to advocate for one simple message: "There's more we can do to end gun violence," according to event's website. There will be speakers, including Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney, city council member Meeka Owens and Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and more.

Those interested in attending are asked to wear orange in support. You can find out more information about the nationwide event here.

What: Wear Orange Rally

When: Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

Where: Fountain Square, 520 Vine St. Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hamilton Pride

Holding its march, festival and concert all on Saturday, Hamilton Pride is ready to get festive. The march kicks off at 11 a.m. at Rotary Park and concludes at Marcum Park as the festival begins. The festival itself is a family-friendly event featuring activities for kids, drag performances, food trucks, live music and more. Later in the evening at RiversEDGE Amphitheater within the park, there will be a concert at 6 p.m. where The Yada Yada Yadas will open for We Three Queens. The concert is hosted by two local drag queens and there will be multiple other drag performances throughout the evening.

What: Hamilton Pride Festival

When: Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Marcum park, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH 45011

Inhailer Radio Five-Year Anniversary Party

For those that love to support local music, Inhailer Radio has the perfect event for you tonight. Multiple Inhailer Radio favorites will be performing at Covington's Madison Live! to celebrate the radio station's five-year anniversary. Inhailer DJs will be performing, as well as Moonbeau, Bershy, Freedom Nicole Moore and Knotts.

Inhailer came to fruition as a place to support Cincinnati's music scene after beloved AAA radio station WNKU was sold by Northern Kentucky University. Inhailer initially began as an online radio station, but in 2020 it was entered into a partnership with Cincinnati Public Radio and can now be found on the FM dial at WGUC 90.9 HD 3.

For those interested in celebrating the radio station, admission for the all-ages show is $15 and tickets can be purchased here.

What: Inhailer Radio 5 Year Anniversary Party

When: Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Madison Live!, 734 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011

Cincinnati Trail Fest 2022

For those that want to celebrate the outdoors and nature, Cincinnati Hikes is teaming up with Cincinnati Parks to bring Cincinnati Trail Fest to Mt. Airy Forest. The festival on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. is celebrating the entire outdoor community with speakers, all-day events, kid-friendly activities, vendors, music, a raffle and more. There are multiple different group hikes throughout the day, as well as speakers touching on things like Backpacking 101, Tips for Solo Female Hikers and more.

Other than the multiple different activities for attendees to partake it, multiple area organizations, such as Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society, will have booths offering information and more for those that go.

What: Cincinnati Trail Fest 2022

When: Sunday, June 5 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Mt. Airy Forest, 5083 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Missing Linck Festival

Cincinnati is home to a multitude of breweries, and this weekend 10 Tri-State breweries are tapping into their wildest imaginations to brew up Missing Linck yeast. The yeast was discovered in a pre-prohibition fermenting vat in the cellars of the 19th century Linck Brewery in Over-the-Rhine. Urban Artifact and Humble Monk breweries in Northside are teaming up to host the festival celebrating the centuries old yeast with their own take on it. "Styles are broad, the freak is on, and the Missing Linck reawakens in every pour," the festival's website says.

Other than the different takes on the beer, there will be food and music for attendees to enjoy. There are also some extra events attendees can pay for at the festival.

What: Missing Linck Festival

When: Saturday, June 4 at 12 p.m.

Where: Urban Artifact Brewery & Humble Monk Brewery, 1660-1641 Blue Rock St., Cincinnati, OH 45223

Hillsboro Pride

Hillsboro Pride — presented by Hillsboro Against Racism & Discrimination — is hosting is second annual pride celebration on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration with have food from Aloha Tacos and more. There will also be performances by Mocktale, Kimberly Lourainne, Issa Vybe, Tea Vasanti and more. Alongside the performers, the Kindred Spirits Theatre Company will present scenes from She Kills Monsters at the festival.

What: Hillsboro Pride

When: Saturday, June 4 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Liberty Park, 201 Diamond Dr., Hillsboro, OH 45133

Gimme Gimme Disco

What: Gimme Gimme Disco - A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA

When: Saturday, June 4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Bogart's, 2621 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45219

Cue "Dancing Queen" because Bogart's is celebrating all things ABBA with its Gimme Gimme Disco on Saturday. The dance party's doors open at 8 p.m. and begins at 9 p.m., but it is for restricted to those 18 and older. The show is sure to include all of ABBA's favorites, as well as other disco-era contemporaries such as the Bee Gees, Donna Summer and more to dance along to.

For those interested in attending, you can purchase tickets here.

