The Strokes to stop in Cincinnati this summer as part of global tour

CINCINNATI — "Someday" might just be closer than we thought. The Strokes, fresh off their performance at Coachella this weekend, announced a global tour that includes a stop in Cincinnati.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band will hit Riverbend Music Center on July 14, in between headlining performances at Bonnaroo and Outside Lands.

Their stop comes just weeks after The Strokes' seventh studio album, "Reality Awaits," is set for release on June 26. The album will be the band's first new music since 2020.

Special guests Thundercat, who also has multiple Grammys on his shelf, and Hamilton Leithauser will open for the band.

Riverbend states the concert will have general admission pit while supplies last, with a strict four-ticket limit per person. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 17, at 10 a.m. An artist presale begins Wednesday, April 15.

The concert is just one of many scheduled for Riverbend this summer. In the weeks before, Santana and The Doobie Brothers, Paul Simon and Darius Rucker are slated to perform while John Mellencamp, Hilary Duff and Train come in the weeks after.

For more information on The Strokes' concert, click here.