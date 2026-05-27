Covington pizzeria Mad Anthony's to open brick-and-mortar location in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky pizzeria is expanding, with a new brick-and-mortar location in downtown Cincinnati set to open this week.

Mad Anthony's, which is located inside Covington Yard on Greenup Street, is set to open a second location along Eighth Street on Friday, May 29. The new location is in the former spot of Voodoo Brewing.

The pizzeria, which is owned by Anthony Notaro, Tim Beard and Brandon Martin, opened in 2025 in Covington. Notaro's grandparents emigrated to the U.S. from Cortale, a small town in southern Italy, during the 1950s, and Notaro learned several culinary traditions from his grandmother, Isabella Cannito, according to Mad Anthony's website.

The new location in downtown Cincinnati will still serve the same slices as over at Covington Yard, including classics like cheese, pepperoni and more. Mad Anthony's also does a "Pizza of the month" special, such as May's "BBQ Pizza," which has sweet heat and smoky vibes, according to Mad Anthony's social media.

Other than pizza, Mad Anthony's menu also has chicken wings, breadsticks and mini cannolis.

Mad Anthony's Cincinnati location will be open seven days a week. Here are the restaurant's full hours:



Sunday through Tuesday — 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday — 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday and Saturday — 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

To stay up to date with Mad Anthony's and their downtown Cincinnati grand opening, click here.