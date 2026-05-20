Taste of Cincinnati 2026: Food vendors, entertainment lineup, road closures and more

CINCINNATI — Taste of Cincinnati is returning bigger than ever before this weekend.

For the first time in its 47 years, the beloved food festival is back for four days. Taking place from May 22-25, Taste of Cincinnati returns to downtown Cincinnati with dozens of food vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

The free, four-day festival is located on Fifth Street, starting at Main Street and spanning east toward the Columbia Parkway and interstate on-ramps. The food festival also feeds into portions of Sycamore Street and Broadway. To view Taste of Cincinnati's full festival map, click here.

Here's everything you need to know about Taste of Cincinnati 2026:

Food and drink vendors

Taste of Cincinnati has more than 75 food and drink vendors throughout the festival, including several in the Food Truck Zone and Findlay Market Zone.

There are several vendors that are Taste of Cincinnati veterans that are returning this year, including Alfio's Buon Cibo, Izzy's, Little Trolley Donuts, Pompilio's Restaurant and more.

A handful of the food vendors were also crowned in the festival's "Best of Taste" competition, and menus at this weekend's festival will showcase gold, silver or bronze medals next to winners. Some restaurants with winners are Alley Baby, Kabobske, MamaBear's Mac, Pierre Entities Catering and more.

Outside of food and drink, there will also be several retail vendors at the festival, including Arch & Charm, Smokey's Lifestyle Cigars, The Blooming Jewel and others.

For the full list of festival vendors, click here.

Entertainment lineup

There are three music stages spread throughout Taste of Cincinnati: the main stage, the Food Truck Zone stage and the Findlay Market stage.

Across the festival's four days, the three stages will have dozens of artists, including the Michelle Robinson Band, Naked Karate Girls, Jess Lamb, The Sunburners, Lydia Shae and Not Johnny Band, among many others.

Rap-rock band Gym Class Heroes, led by Travie McCoy, will also perform at the festival, headlining Friday night on the main stage.

For Taste of Cincinnati's full entertainment schedule, click here.

Road closures

With Taste of Cincinnati comes several road closures throughout downtown Cincinnati. Road closures began Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m., and they are expected to reopen Tuesday, May 26, at 7 a.m.

Here are the road closures for Taste of Cincinnati:



Fifth Street — closed between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway.

Columbia Parkway — closed between downtown and the Sixth Street ramp

Sycamore Street — closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)

Broadway Street — closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street — converted to a temporary 2-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Sentinel Street — closed

Lawrence Street — closed

There will also be posted detours directing drivers to northbound I-71 and I-471

To learn more about Taste of Cincinnati, click here.