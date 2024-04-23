Pitbull, T-Pain coming to Cincinnati on Party After Dark Tour

CINCINNATI — Mr. 305 is coming to the 513.

Pitbull is taking his Party After Dark Tour tour to Riverbend Music Center on Thursday, Sept. 19. Special guest T-Pain will be joining him alongside openers SiriusXM's Globalization DJs.

The global superstar who goes by Mr. Worldwide will kick off his 26-city tour in Virginia in August before making his way to the Queen City in September.

Known for his club hits like "Fireball," "Give Me Everything" and "Timber," the Grammy Award-winning artist recently released two albums — "Trackhouse" and "Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition" — inspired by the NASCAR Cup Series team he has been a co-owner of since 2021.

T-Pain, also a Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, most recently released a song with Meghan Trainor called "Been Like This" and announced a duo project with Young Cash entitled, "Bluez Brothaz."

Tickets to see Pitbull and T-Pain go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.