Lounge Acts: Hip-hop duo Sons of Silverton champion 'Cincinnati dopeness'

SILVERTON, Ohio — “Silverton’s a place, just like Brooklyn is a place.”

That's the message at the heart of Sons of Silverton’s music.

Emcees KyleDavid and Citoak have been in Cincinnati’s hip-hop scene separately for decades, working with acts like The Five Deez and The Watusi Tribe. But making music together didn't start until more recently, when KyleDavid rapped on a solo Citoak single.

“In the process of doing that, Sons of Silverton just worked its way in,” Citoak said. “It felt right.”

“We all have varied histories,” KyleDavid said. “It just made sense for us to come together.”

Since then, Sons of Silverton released “Or Forever Hold Your Peace” in 2017, and their latest album, “GodGotUs”, which dropped in 2021.

On the title track “GodGotUs,” Son of Silverton’s chanting chorus creates a driving energy of confidence and motivation.

For KyleDavid, it expresses positive momentum.

“You continue moving forward and keep driving and eventually things will work out in your favor,” he said.

The track serves as a history lesson in Cincinnati hip-hop, dropping long-gone venue names like Ripley’s and Sudsy Malone’s.

"GodGotUs" music video.

The music video for the song was filmed at The Lodge KY, the same venue as their WCPO Lounge Acts. The video also features a giant cutout of Ohio.

“Ohio is a hidden gem,” KyleDavid said. “We want to take the responsibility and onus of representing not only Silverton but Cincinnati and Ohio, and show the world there’s some talented, dope, hip-hop artists from this area.”

For their WCPO Lounge Acts session, Sons of Silverton were joined by DJ Rare Groove to perform “GodGotUs” and more songs from both albums.



Sons of Silverton perform and chat for WCPO Lounge Acts

Sons of Silverton have several upcoming performances this month. Tonight, they open for Devin the Dude at Radio Artifact in Northside. Saturday, they headline Westwood’s Second Saturday event. Saturday, August 27, they’ll be at Design Collective in Northside.

If you go:

Devin The Dude with Sons of Silverton and more



Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Radio Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

$30, all-ages

Westwood Second Saturday



Aug. 13 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Sons of Silverton at 9 p.m.)

Westwood Town Hall District, 3017 Harrison Ave, Westwood

Free

Sons of Silverton at (DSGN)CLLCTV

