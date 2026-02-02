Noah Kahan coming to Great American Ball Park this July on 'The Great Divide Tour 2026'

CINCINNATI — It won't be stick season when singer-songwriter Noah Kahan visits Cincinnati on "The Great Divide Tour 2026" this summer.

The Grammy-nominated artist is visiting ballparks across the U.S., including a stop at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, July 1.

Great American Ball Park is a big leap from the venue Kahan last played in Cincinnati, as he sold out the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in 2023 on "The Stick Season Tour."

Kahan, who is set to release his new album on April 24, is touring with Gigi Perez, a singer-songwriter whose hit "Sailor Song" went as high as No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Feb. 12, at noon. However, fans can sign up for an artist presale that starts Feb. 10 at noon, while the Reds had their own presale Feb. 11. For more information, click here.

Kahan is one of several big artists visiting Cincinnati this year. We've previously covered Chris Stapleton, Pitbull and Barry Manilow's concert announcements.