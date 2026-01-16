Chris Stapleton, Pitbull and Barry Manilow among artists announcing Cincinnati concerts

CINCINNATI — Calling all country music fans! Tickets to see Grammy Award-winning artist Chris Stapleton at Paycor Stadium are on sale right now.

Stapleton is coming to Cincinnati for his "All-American Road Show" tour alongside special guests Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone Saturday, Aug. 1. Tickets are on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 16, with Stapleton's fan club and Citi cardmembers or Verizon customers getting the opportunity to nab tickets earlier.

But the country music star isn't the only one coming to Cincinnati this year. Tickets are also currently on sale for Barry Manilow's concert scheduled for March 5 at Heritage Bank Center. Manilow, who announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer in December, announced "the last" Cincinnati concert of his career earlier this week.

You can see the full list of upcoming events at Heritage Bank — including Cardi B, New Edition and Journey — here.

For fans of "Mr. Worldwide," Pitbull announced he'll be returning to Riverbend Music Center this September on his "I'm Back" tour with special guest Lil Jon. Presale for Pitbull tickets starts Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

John Mellencamp is also heading to Riverbend on July 19 for the "Dancing Words Tour," where he'll be performing his greatest hits across 19 U.S. cities. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 23.

To get a full list of events at Riverbend, click here.