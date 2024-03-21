Mural celebrating legacy of Jerry Springer coming to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati nonprofit is hoping to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the city's legendary residents.

Tender Mercies, an organization dedicated to helping homeless adults with histories of mental illness, announced it is looking for someone to design a mural of former mayor and iconic TV personality Jerry Springer.

Springer died in April 2023 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The nonprofit said Springer's longtime friend Jene Galvin and council member Jeff Cramerding approached ArtWorks after Springer's death to find a way to honor his legacy. They decided Springer's support of Tender Mercies and those they help will be the focus of a new mural planned for the summer.

"We believe Jerry would not want simply a mural to pay homage to him, but instead he would want a mural to help him, even in death, to continue the work that was in his spirit, meaning he would want to try to help others through the mural, in this case, Tender Mercies," Galvin said in a press release. "It all fits the theme of, 'take care of yourself and each other.'"

Tender Mercies said Springer supported the nonprofit for 25 years, even going undercover as a homeless person to get a better perspective of those served by the organization.

ArtWorks apprentices will work on the mural alongside teaching artists. It will sit outside the Tender Mercies offices at 27 W. 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine.

Springer's friends and family, as well as Louis Beck at Union and Guardian Savings Banks and Marcia Spaeth with Union Savings Bank, are backing the mural. A plaque will placed at the mural with a QR code for visitors to donate to Tender Mercies.

For more information on the mural, or to answer the call for artists, click here and submit your information by April 9.