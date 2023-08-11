'Makes it all worthwhile': Cincinnati 23-year-old gets opportunity with Cirque du Soleil

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old Cincinnati native now has the opportunity to perform for one of the most renowned international circuses, Cirque du Soleil.

"Circus is obviously kind of an unorthodox thing to do," Elijah Kirk said.

When he was younger, Kirk said he didn't really know what he wanted to do when he grew up, but had an interest in stunts.

"I was always inspired by action stars like Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee and stuff and seeing all the cool acrobatics and stunts they did in the movies," Kirk said.

As soon as he came across an ad for My Nose Turns Red, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit dedicated to youth circus, the wheels in his head started turning.

"I saw these kids on top of the wheel doing these cool rotations and things so that immediately caught my attention," Kirk said.

Kirk said under the teachings of cofounder Jean St. John and other instructors, in 11 years he became a pro on the German wheel.

"He came already knowing how to unicycle and had the most amazing balance I've ever seen of anyone," St. John said.

Kirk went off to the National Circus School in Montreal and contemplated a career with Cirque du Soleil, the international circus show.

"I saw this post and I was reading it and the deadline was coming up very quickly," Kirk said. "I must've accidentally clicked something where it made the website think I was trying to apply and I wasn't actually."

Call it fate, because that click led Kirk to be invited to an audition where he impressed the panel.

"He told me he very much enjoyed my performance and my number that I created," he said. Then and there, I was told I did make it in."

Now, Kirk is in a database of artists who could be called up to perform in a show at any time. St. John said he's the first of any MNTR student to go on to perform in a large circus.

"To see someone persistently pursue a career in circus like Elijah, the way he's done the follow-through is great," St. John said. "It's very satisfying, makes it all worthwhile."

Anyone interested in getting their child into circus classes can check out the My Nose Turns Red event calendar here.

