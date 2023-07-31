Rapper Ludacris donates to The Children's Theater of Cincinnati amid fundraising campaign

CINCINNATI — Rapper and actor Ludacris provided some "Southern Hospitality" while in town this month, donating $50,000 to The Children's Theater of Cincinnati.

Born Christopher Bridges, the 45-year-old announced his pledge during his show with Ashanti and Flo Rida at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. The donation is part of The Children's Theater's "A Crown for the Queen City" fundraising campaign to ensure its future and expand its programming.

Bridges's attorney, Darrell D. Miller, was a former TCT board member and current Emery Theater Campaign Cabinet member.

"I'm drawn to the Children's Theatre's project in Cincinnati because of the plans to develop new works that hit on the topics that matter to kids today," Bridges said in a release. "The Emery project signals an incredible opportunity for more children to access the arts and see themselves in what happens on stage. As a father of four daughters and a philanthropist who's constantly investing in the next generation, I'm honored to be a part of this."

Miller called his experience on the TCT board "transformative," and said he is dedicated to giving back to his hometown community.

"I am grateful for Chris's generous support for this worthy cause this is so close to my heart," he said.

TCT also received a $1.5 million gift from an anonymous donor to help it over the $30 million milestone. The theater said it plans to incorporate more modern technology including a stage lift, video wall and projection mapping as well as expand its programming for younger children.

After fundraising and construction, The Children's Theatre said it plans to open the Emery in Fall 2025 with its 2025-2026 MainStage season.