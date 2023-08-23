Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Events

Actions

'World's biggest bounce house' coming to the Tri-State this September

Big Bounce America
The Big Bounce America
Confetti blast in The World&#39;s Biggest Bounce House.
Big Bounce America
Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 17:59:15-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Get ready to jump!

The Big Bounce America is making its way back to the Tri-State area.

Described as the "world's biggest bounce house," according to its website, The Big Bounce America will be in Cincinnati from Sept. 16-24. The bounce house will be located at the Olympian Club in Colerain Township.

The bounce house experience last came to the Tri-State in 2019.

Big Bounce America offers four separate bounce house experiences: The World's Biggest Bounce House, The Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam.

The World's Biggest Bounce House is a massive 13,000-square-foot inflatable landscape, which is filled with customized attractions, a live DJ and more. The Giant stretches 900-feet and includes various obstacles. Air Space features "out-of-this-world" attractions like aliens, spaceships and giant planets. Lastly, Sport Slam has large goals, nets, hoops and balls to shoot with.

A single ticket to The Big Bounce America includes access to all four areas of the experience.

Tickets to the bounce house extravaganza are divvied up into four age categories:

  • Toddler Session: Ages 3 and younger
  • Junior Session: Ages 7 and younger
  • Bigger Kids Session: Ages 15 and younger
  • Adult Only Session: Ages 16 and older

Depending on the session and age group, tickets range from $22-$45. Time slots are filling up quickly, so you can book yours here.

A single ticket to The Big Bounce America includes a dedicated time slot in the World's Biggest Bounce House, as well as up to three hours of unlimited access to the other three areas.

Children that are not 3-feet-tall are unable to participate in The Giant and the experience's slide.

Parents that are accompanying younger children — any kids 3 years old and younger — must also purchase a ticket.

For more information about The Big Bounce America and everything you need to know if you're going to go jumping, click here.

More local A&E news:
John Cena, Manning brothers to attend 2023 Kroger Wellness Festival Top 9 scenic views in the Tri-State Jack Harlow coming to Northern Kentucky during 'No Place Like Home' tour

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.