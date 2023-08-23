'World's biggest bounce house' coming to the Tri-State this September

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Get ready to jump!

The Big Bounce America is making its way back to the Tri-State area.

Described as the "world's biggest bounce house," according to its website, The Big Bounce America will be in Cincinnati from Sept. 16-24. The bounce house will be located at the Olympian Club in Colerain Township.

The bounce house experience last came to the Tri-State in 2019.

Big Bounce America offers four separate bounce house experiences: The World's Biggest Bounce House, The Giant, Air Space and Sport Slam.

The World's Biggest Bounce House is a massive 13,000-square-foot inflatable landscape, which is filled with customized attractions, a live DJ and more. The Giant stretches 900-feet and includes various obstacles. Air Space features "out-of-this-world" attractions like aliens, spaceships and giant planets. Lastly, Sport Slam has large goals, nets, hoops and balls to shoot with.

A single ticket to The Big Bounce America includes access to all four areas of the experience.

Tickets to the bounce house extravaganza are divvied up into four age categories:



Toddler Session: Ages 3 and younger

Junior Session: Ages 7 and younger

Bigger Kids Session: Ages 15 and younger

Adult Only Session: Ages 16 and older

Depending on the session and age group, tickets range from $22-$45. Time slots are filling up quickly, so you can book yours here.

A single ticket to The Big Bounce America includes a dedicated time slot in the World's Biggest Bounce House, as well as up to three hours of unlimited access to the other three areas.

Children that are not 3-feet-tall are unable to participate in The Giant and the experience's slide.

Parents that are accompanying younger children — any kids 3 years old and younger — must also purchase a ticket.

For more information about The Big Bounce America and everything you need to know if you're going to go jumping, click here.