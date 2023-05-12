Cincinnati movie theater to host free screenings for kids throughout summer

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Get ready to munch on some popcorn and slurp on some slushies because a Cincinnati movie theater is hosting free movie screenings for kids all summer long.

Xscape Theaters, which has a location along Colerain Avenue by Northgate Mall, is hosting a kids summer movie series every Tuesday and Thursday in June and July. The screenings will all start at 9:30 a.m. with the theater opening its doors at 9 a.m.

All of the movies shown are animated favorites that are rated PG. As of now, all of the movie choices are set for the summer screening series, but they are subject to change. Some of the movies currently set to be shown include "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Kung Fu Panda."

The showings include free admission for all. While there is free admission, seating is limited so the theater encourages attendees to arrive early for the best seat options. The theater's concession counter will also be open during all showings.

Here is the full 2023 movie showing schedule:



June 6 & 8 — Minions: The Rise of Gru

June 13 & 15 — The Bad Guys

June 20 & 22 — How to Train Your Dragon

June 27 & 29 — Kung Fu Panda

July 4 & 6 — The Boss Baby: Family Business

July 11 & 13 — The Croods: A New Age

July 18 & 20 — Puss In Boots

July 25 & 27 — Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

READ MORE:

PHOTOS: Splash playground to be built in West Chester; expected to open in spring 2024

Largest ninja obstacle course playground in Ohio to open at Forest Park's Central Park

Cincinnati's first adults-only outdoor movie screening releases 2023 schedule, moves location to Covington