Cincinnati's first adults-only outdoor movie screening releases 2023 schedule, moves location to Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Get ready to munch on some popcorn — and to book a babysitter — because the schedule for the Tri-State's first adults-only outdoor movie screening series was recently released.

NightLight 513 is back for a second year after it kicked off in 2022 at Sawyer Point in downtown Cincinnati. The series hosted eight movie screenings at the park for those 21-years-old and up, and this year the series is crossing the Ohio River to take place in Covington.

This year, NightLight 513 will be showing nine different movies at Covington Plaza throughout the summer and into fall. Every showing in 2023 is held on a Thursday night, except the final showing of the year on Friday, Oct. 6.

Here is NightLight 513's 2023 schedule:



Thursday, June 1 — Step Brothers

Thursday, June 15 — 10 Things I Hate About You

Thursday, July 13 — Dazed & Confused

Thursday, July 27 — Top Gun: Maverick

Thursday, Aug. 17 — Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Thursday, Sept. 7 — The Devil Wears Prada

Thursday, Sept. 21 — Pulp Fiction

Thursday, Oct. 5 — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Friday, Oct. 6 — Get Out

Described on NightLight 513's website, the series is "social cinema." Other than the movie screening, each film is joined by local beers, wine and food trucks to enjoy. There's also a pre-movie DJ to set the vibe for the night before each showing, which is set to begin at sundown or roughly 9 p.m.

Each showing with have at least five food truck options, including Marty's Waffles, SEA Cuisine, Texas Joe Tex Mex, Wrap Sumthin' and many more. The screening series has also partnered with five local breweries — West Sixth, Braxton, Rhinegeist, 50 West and MadTree — that will rotate to be the featured brewery of the night.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and low chairs to sprawl out on for the movie. And, yes, IDs will be checked at the gate to make sure it's truly an adults-only evening.

The event is also rain or shine, unless there is severe or inclement weather that would cancel it in advance. If the event is canceled in advance, it will be rescheduled or ticket buyers will receive a refund.

For those interesting in the screenings, tickets are already on sell for the various showings. There may be tickets for sale at the gate of the event, but its very possible it could sell out in advance due to the limited quantity, so it's best to secure them ahead of time. There are general admission tickets, as well as early entry tickets, which allow attendees to get in 30 minutes prior to snag spots for the showing since it is first come, first serve.

General admission tickets cost $9.99, while early entry tickets are $14.99. If there are day-of tickets still available at the gate, those cost $17.99.

For the first time this year, NightLight 513 is also offering a season pass for all of the showings. The season pass includes admission to all nine events, early entry and "votership" for future NightLight movie picks. The season pass costs $84, but that is 40% cheaper than buying individual tickets to each showing.

To purchase tickets and get the details of each 2023 movie screening, click here.

