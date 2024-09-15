Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Events

Actions

'Their dream is to come here' | Tri-State family organizes German bands for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

The Grosshein family has helped coordinate music acts for nearly three decades
For more than 30 years, the Grosshein family has helped coordinate German bands coming to Cincinnati for Oktoberfest Zinzinnnati. The family says it's these bands' dream to come play here.
Friends der Allgauer Blaskapellen
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hosts the largest Oktoberfest in the United States, and the preparation for the event — which has grown significantly according to organizers — is an international endeavor.

"Having the largest Oktoberfest outside of Munich is I think such a thing of pride for this city," David Dalton, the special events coordinator of the German American Citizens League, told WCPO in March.

Every year, a local brother, sister and sister-in-law coordinate bringing a band from Munich to Cincinnati for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

It's a family tradition for the Grossheins that dates back nearly three decades.

"So they started in the very early nineties, there's been a couple people involved as far as leading the host families, what Sarah (Grosshein) and I do now," said Ann Salyers née Grosshein of her parents. "My parents took over and so they would work with someone on the other side; in Munich."

They find host housing for all the band members, coordinate other performances in the area while the band is here and they arrange to borrow instruments from a local high school, which are instruments that are too big and thus too costly to ship over.

"Now we will decide who are the host families, do we have enough host families," Salyers said. "And we coordinate. Sarah's really good at this. Coordinating a lot of the events outside of Oktoberfest and that they have food and drink and have a good time."

The goal of continuing the tradition sparked after Munich and Cincinnati signed a sister city partnership to promote culture and build community during the second largest Oktoberfest in the world.

"They (German band members) grow up in bands, you know, if they've chosen that route," Salyers said. "A lot of them they've been playing since they were very young, and their dream is to come here."

And though the largest Oktoberfest in the U.S. is changing locations to Sawyer Point, the history made and the bonds that are strengthened will never change.

"You build these lifelong relationships and friendships," Grosshein told WCPO.

"For me," Salyers chimed in. "(It's) carrying on my parents' legend. It's just fun to do what they (did)."

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce said the festival will move closer to the Ohio River, and it will be bigger than previous Oktoberfests.

The festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday:

  • Thursday, Sept. 19 — 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 20 — 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 21 — 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 22 — 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Oktoberfest_Bridge Rendering_1620x1080.jpg

Watch Live:

Scripps News Weekend

More local news:
Roman Celentano has 3 saves for Cincinnati in 0-0 tie with Crew Police investigating after several shots fired in Green Township OSHP: Man hits grain bin, ejected from truck in fatal Highland County crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money