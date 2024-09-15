'Their dream is to come here' | Tri-State family organizes German bands for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati hosts the largest Oktoberfest in the United States, and the preparation for the event — which has grown significantly according to organizers — is an international endeavor.

"Having the largest Oktoberfest outside of Munich is I think such a thing of pride for this city," David Dalton, the special events coordinator of the German American Citizens League, told WCPO in March.

Every year, a local brother, sister and sister-in-law coordinate bringing a band from Munich to Cincinnati for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

It's a family tradition for the Grossheins that dates back nearly three decades.

"So they started in the very early nineties, there's been a couple people involved as far as leading the host families, what Sarah (Grosshein) and I do now," said Ann Salyers née Grosshein of her parents. "My parents took over and so they would work with someone on the other side; in Munich."

They find host housing for all the band members, coordinate other performances in the area while the band is here and they arrange to borrow instruments from a local high school, which are instruments that are too big and thus too costly to ship over.

"Now we will decide who are the host families, do we have enough host families," Salyers said. "And we coordinate. Sarah's really good at this. Coordinating a lot of the events outside of Oktoberfest and that they have food and drink and have a good time."

The goal of continuing the tradition sparked after Munich and Cincinnati signed a sister city partnership to promote culture and build community during the second largest Oktoberfest in the world.

"They (German band members) grow up in bands, you know, if they've chosen that route," Salyers said. "A lot of them they've been playing since they were very young, and their dream is to come here."

And though the largest Oktoberfest in the U.S. is changing locations to Sawyer Point, the history made and the bonds that are strengthened will never change.

"You build these lifelong relationships and friendships," Grosshein told WCPO.

"For me," Salyers chimed in. "(It's) carrying on my parents' legend. It's just fun to do what they (did)."

The Cincinnati Regional Chamber of Commerce said the festival will move closer to the Ohio River, and it will be bigger than previous Oktoberfests.

The festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday:



Thursday, Sept. 19 — 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20 — 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21 — 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22 — 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce