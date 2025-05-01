TANK offers free shuttle service for Flying Pig Marathon participants from downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) has announced it will be offering a free shuttle service for runners picking up their packets for the Flying Pig Marathon.

Riders can catch a shuttle at designated stops in downtown Cincinnati, which will then drop them off at the front door of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

“We are so thankful to have wonderful community partners like TANK, who will help our participants fly across the Ohio River to begin their Flying Pig journey stress-free at the P&G Health & Fitness Expo,” said Flying Pig CEO Doug Olberding in a press release.

Here are the pick-up and drop-off locations available downtown:



5th and Vine Streets

5th and Main Streets (Government Square)

5th and Lawrence Streets

The shuttle will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3.

Marathon participants living or staying in Newport, Kentucky, and Bellevue, Kentucky, can take the Southbank Shuttle to the convention center for just $2.

“We’re excited to support the Flying Pig Marathon by making it as easy as possible for participants to get where they need to be,” said TANK General Manager Gina Douthat in a press release.