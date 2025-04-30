Flying Pig Marathon 2025: Road closures, race schedule and more

Flying Pig Weekend kicks off Saturday, May 4, and it's filled with multiple races, events, road closures and more.

Festivities begin Thursday and Friday with the Fitness Expo at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Runners in Sunday's race, including the half marathon and full marathon, can pick up their event packets at the expo.

Those participating in Friday or Saturday's race, such as the 5K or 10K, can pick up their event packets at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on Wednesday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Race Schedule

The weekend's first race, the Fifty West Mile, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. along W Pete Rose Way.

Here's the full race schedule:



Fifty West Mile — Kicks off Friday at 7 p.m.

10K — Kicks off Saturday at 7 a.m.

5K — Kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m.

Flying Piglet — Kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m.

Flying Fur — Kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m.

The 26th Mile — Kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m.

PigAbilities — Kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.

Flying Pig Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Half Marathon — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

4-Person Relay — Kicks off Sunday at 6:30 a.m.

Spectator Zones

Those who want to cheer on runners and get a view of all the action, the Flying Pig has several areas meant for spectating.

Here are the "Spectator Party Zones" you can join:



7th Street & Elm Street — Marathon/Half Marathon 4.5-mile mark

Clark Point Park — Marathon 9.2-mile mark

East End on Delta Avenue — Marathon 21-mile mark

Central Parkway Area — Half Marathon 11-mile mark

Hyde Park Square — Marathon 11-mile mark

For more information about the spectator zones, such as spots near the start and finish lines, click here.

Parking

Those hoping to park downtown on either race day are encouraged to try several different lots, depending on the day.

Race organizers also recommend that anyone attempting to drive and park downtown give themselves ample time to find a spot and walk to their respective areas.

You can click here to see Flying Pig's full list of recommended parking lots.

Road Closures

Due to the various races throughout Cincinnati, there will be several road closures throughout Flying Pig Marathon.

Whether you're attempting to park to be a race spectator, or you're simply trying to avoid the craziness, here are the road closures you can expect:

Friday, May 2:



Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Gest Street to Central Avenue, beginning at 6:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Freeman Avenue to Elm Street, beginning at 6:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 3:



Mehring Way, westbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 12 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Central Avenue, beginning at 3 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Elm Street, all lanes from Mehring Way to Second Street, beginning at 3 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to W Pete Rose Way, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

West Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to Gest Street, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

Gest Street, all lanes from W Pete Rose Way to W Third Street, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:30 a.m.

W Third Street, all lanes from Gest Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 7:45 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, all lanes from W Third Street to W Fourth Street (Covington), beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.

W Fourth Street (Covington), all lanes from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Fifth Street (Newport), beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.

Fifth Street (Newport), all lanes from Fourth Street to Saratoga Street, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Saratoga Street, all lanes from Fifth Street to Third Street, beginning at 7:05 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Third Street, all lanes from Saratoga Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge, beginning at 7:05 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge, all lanes from Third Street (Newport) to E Pete Rose Way (Cincinnati), beginning at 7:05 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Broadway Street, northbound lanes from E Pete Rose Way to E Fourth Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

E Third Street, all lanes from Pike Street to Eggleston Avenue, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Pike Street, all lanes from E Third Street to Fourth Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue, southbound lanes from Reedy Street to E Pete Rose Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Reedy Street, all lanes from Culvert Street to Eggleston Avenue, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Culvert Street, all lanes from E Third Street to Reedy Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

E Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from E Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to Third Street, beginning at 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Race Street, beginning at 3 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Race Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Joe Nuxhall Way, all lanes from Freedom Way to Mehring Way, beginning at 10:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from Central Avenue to W Pete Rose Way, beginning at 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

W Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Mehring Way to Central Avenue, beginning at 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Central Avenue, all lanes from Mehring Way to Third Street, beginning at 12:45 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Third Street Exit, all lanes from southbound I-71, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Roebling Bridge, all lanes from Ohio to Kentucky, beginning at 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sunday, May 4:



Mehring Way, westbound lanes from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at midnight until 11:59 p.m.

Mehring Way, eastbound lanes from Elm Street to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at midnight until 3:30 p.m.

Elm Street, all lanes from Mehring Way to Second Street, beginning at 1 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Freedom Way, all lanes from Elm Street to Race Street, beginning at 1 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Second Street, all lanes from Elm Street to E Pete Rose Way, beginning at 6 a.m. until 7:45 a.m.

E Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Second Street to the Taylor Southgate Bridge, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 7:45 a.m.

Taylor Southgate Bridge, all lanes from E Pete Rose Way to Third Street, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Third Street, all lanes from Taylor Southgate Bridge to Monmouth Street, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Monmouth Street, all lanes from Third Street to Fifth Street, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Fifth Street, all sides from Monmouth Street to the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, all lanes from Fourth Street to Third Street, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8:15 a.m.

Third Street, all lanes from the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to Gest Street, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Gest Street, northbound lanes from Third Street to the Seventh Street ramp, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Seventh Street, all lanes from Gest Street to Gilbert Avenue, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue, northbound lanes from Seventh Street to Eden Park Drive, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Eden Park Drive, all lanes from Gilbert Avenue to Victory Parkway, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Lakes Drive, all lanes on Eden Park Drive, beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Victory Parkway, northbound lanes from Eden Park Drive to E McMillan Street, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

E. McMillan Street, all lanes from Victory Parkway to Woodburn Avenue, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Woodburn Avenue, all lanes from E McMillan Street to Madison Road, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Madison Road, eastbound lanes from Woodburn Avenue to Erie Avenue, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Erie Avenue, eastbound lanes from Madison Road to Bramble Road, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Murray Road, eastbound lanes from Erie Avenue to LaCrosse Avenue, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Bramble Road, eastbound lanes from Erie Avenue to Settle Street, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Settle Street, all lanes from Bramble Road to Murray Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Murray Road, all lanes from Settle Street to Thorndike Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Thorndike Road, all lanes from Murray Road to East Street, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

East Street, all lanes from Thorndike Road to Miami Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Miami Road, southbound lanes from East Street to Wooster Pike, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Madisonville Road, northbound lanes from Wooster Pike to Murray Road, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

Germania Street, all lanes from Murray Road to Bancroft Street, beginning at 7:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Bancroft Street, all lanes from Germania Street to Watterson Road, beginning at 7:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Watterson Road, southbound lanes from Bancroft Street to Elder Street, beginning at 7:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Elder Street, all lanes from Watterson Road to Southern Avenue, beginning at 7:45 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Southern Avenue, all lanes from Elder Street to Wooster Pike, beginning at 7:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.

Eastern Avenue, westbound lanes from Columbia Parkway to Stanley Avenue, beginning at 8 a.m. until noon.

Stanley Avenue, southbound lanes from Eastern Avenue to Kellogg Avenue, beginning at 8:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Kellogg Avenue, westbound lanes from Stanley Avenue to Delta Avenue, beginning at 8:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Riverside Drive, eastbound lanes from Delta Avenue to Eggleston Avenue, beginning at 8:15 a.m. until 2 p.m.

E Pete Rose Way, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Mehring Way, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Mehring Way, all lanes from E Pete Rose Way to Joe Nuxhall Way, beginning at 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Second Street exit, all lanes to southbound I-75, beginning at 6 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Second Street exit, all lanes to northbound I-75, beginning at 6 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Second Street exit, all lanes to eastbound US-50, beginning at 6 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Seventh Street exit, all lanes to southbound I-75, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Martin Luther King Drive, eastbound lanes from Woodburn Avenue to Gilbert Avenue, beginning at 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue, northbound lanes from Martin Luther King Drive to Eden Park Drive, beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Sinton Street, all lanes from Gilbert Avenue to Nassau Street, beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Nassau Street, all lanes from Sinton Street to Gilbert Avenue, beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Gilbert Avenue, southbound lanes from Eden Park Drive to Elsinore Place, beginning at 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Elsinore Place, all lanes from Gilbert Avenue to Reading Road, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Reading Road, northbound lanes from Elsinore Place to Central Parkway, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Central Parkway, all lanes from Eggleston Avenue to Walnut Street, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Eggleston Avenue, southbound lanes from Central Parkway to E Pete Rose Way, beginning at 7:15 a.m. until noon.

Roebling Bridge, all lanes from Ohio to Kentucky, beginning at 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

READ MORE:

'It's not just about running' | Blind runner to add Flying Pig half marathon to impressive running resume

'This was my race this year' | Tri-State teacher pens children's book celebrating Flying Pig Marathon

Graeter's Ice Cream celebrates Flying Pig Marathon with limited-time flavor