'Special concert announcement' coming for Paycor Stadium Thursday

CINCINNATI — As we inch toward warmer months, we may have something big at Paycor Stadium to look forward to other than next season's return of the Bengals: Officials are holding a "special concert announcement" inside the stadium Thursday at 11 a.m.

Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus, Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn, Visit Cincy President and CEO Julie Calvert and Live Nation SVP of Marketing and Sponsorships Barry Gabel will all be in attendance. Bengals legend Anthony Munoz and Bengals broadcaster Dan Hoard will also be at the announcement.

Officials have yet to say what band or who could be performing at the riverfront stadium, but it's sure to be a big name.

In the past few years, Paycor has hosted multiple sold out shows for Taylor Swift and Luke Combs. The Cincinnati Music Festival has also repeatedly been held at the stadium, featuring artists like Ne-Yo, Snoop Dogg, Fantasia, Al Green and more.

Fans of Beyonce have speculated, especially after her NFL halftime show on Christmas Day, that she was going to announce a tour to accompany her "Cowboy Carter" album. After the performance, Beyonce's social media teased to a Jan. 14 announcement before she postponed that to an unknown date in the wake of the California wildfires.

Though there hasn't been any update from Beyonce that the announcement could be coming soon, an X user promoting news about the potential tour said Stub Hub UK has started advertising a Beyonce tour via Instagram ads.

.@StubHubUK have begun promoting Beyoncé’s “big news” via Instagram ads.



So is Queen Bey and the Beyhive coming to the Queen City? We'll find out tomorrow.