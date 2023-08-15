Pop-up Barbie merchandise truck coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Come on, Barbie, let's go party shopping!

Mattel is bringing its Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour to Cincinnati this weekend. The pop-up truck will appear at Kenwood Towne Centre near The Cheesecake Factory Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jumping on the popularity of the current box office leader, Mattel's truck is selling Barbie merchandise like sweatshirts, tote bags and jewelry. None of the merch posted on the pop-up's social media appears to be connected to the movie, but instead shows the brand's classic designs and imagery.

Mattel does sell several items inspired by the movie, which has grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. "Weird Barbie" — Kate McKinnon's character — is available for presale, while Margot Robbie's Typical Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken looks have already sold out.

There is also clothing that shows Allan, President Barbie and even Ken's "I Am Kenough" slogan for sale through Mattel.

The truck will move up Ohio, traveling from Cincinnati to Columbus and then Cleveland. For more information on the Barbie Dreamhouse Living Tour, click here.