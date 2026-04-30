CINCINNATI — A local mahjong tournament is bringing together players of all skill levels for a day of strategy, competition and connection — with a fun Derby theme — this Friday.

Sarah Belle Harville, a mahjong instructor, said the goal is to make the game accessible.

"Most of the people coming have never played in a mahjong tournament, so we wanted to make it beginner-friendly and introduce it to those that do know how to play," Harville said.

WATCH: Learn how the game is played

Mahjong tournament brings strategy, culture and community together

She said the love of the game is growing nationally, with roots that stretch back centuries.

"Mahjong was founded in Asia in the early 1800s, and it came over to America in the 1920s. The National (Mah Jongg) League founded the rules that we play by," Harville said.

The game itself is built on strategy and quick decision-making. Players take turns pulling tiles, evaluating their options and working toward a winning combination.

Kathleen Rink has been playing for over a year. She said the strategy is what keeps her coming back.

"As you're looking at the card, you're identifying the line that you want to target, and ultimately being able to mahjong, which means pulling your 14th tile and winning a line before your other competitors do," Rink said.

Beyond the competition, both Harville and Rink said the game is a powerful way to build relationships.

"We've all met by playing and have forged some nice friendships and stay connected even after we're playing, which is wonderful," Rink said.

The tournament is more than just a battle of strategy — those who love it describe it as a celebration of culture and community.

For those curious about the game, Harville said beginner classes are available and encouraged anyone on the fence to take the leap.

"Don't be scared of the game," Harville said.

The "Run for the Roses" tournament is May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Factory 52. Click here to learn more about Southern Belle Mahjong.