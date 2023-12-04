Watch Now
Red Hot Chili Peppers will play Riverbend in 2024

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 12:32:55-05

CINCINNATI — The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced they'll be coming to Cincinnati to perform at Riverbend in July — so while they may sing about Snow, they surely won't see any.

The Unlimited Love Tour will travel to Riverbend on July 5, 2024, with special guest IRONTOM.

Tickets will go on sale with a Citi presale on Dec. 5, followed by an artist presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6. General public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on July 5 and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The stop at Riverbend comes after the band has been trekking across the world, performing in multiple countries throughout North America and Europe last year. In January, the band continued their tour into New Zealand and Australia, followed by another run of shows throughout North America, Europe, the UK, Singapore and Japan.

The 2024 tour will kick off in May and start in North America.

