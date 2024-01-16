Watch Now
Janet Jackson, Nelly to play Riverbend in Cincinnati this summer

Janet Jackson
RICHARD DREW/AP
Janet Jackson performs with Nelly on the NBC "Today" television program in New York's Rockefeller Center, Friday Sept. 29, 2006. Jackson is looking to reverse disappointments with release of new album, "20 Y.O." that celebrates the 20th anniversary of her breakthrough album, "Control." (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Janet Jackson
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 11:24:20-05

CINCINNATI — Five-time Grammy winning legend Janet Jackson is coming to Cincinnati — and she's bringing Nelly along to ride with her.

Whether you're a part of the Rhythm Nation, or more about the Country Grammar, the Together Again tour stopping at Riverbend should be on your radar.

Janet Jackson's tour has added a new leg that starts this summer and will hit 35 dates, including a performance at Riverbend on Saturday, June 22. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m.

Fans of Ms. Jackson will also be able to buy VIP packages, including opportunities for meet and greets and a photo op with the star herself.

The tour also celebrates Jackson's 50th anniversary in entertainment, and spotlights her most critically-acclaimed albums: The Velvet Rope, Janet and Rhythm Nation.

