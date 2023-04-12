'90s rock band Collective Soul to headline Red, White and Blue Ash's Fourth of July celebration

BLUE ASH, Ohio — The 2023 music lineup for the Fourth of July's Red, White and Blue Ash celebration has been announced.

Collective Soul, a Billboard Award-winning rock band known for 1990s hits including "Shine" and "December," will headline the night's festivities in Blue Ash's Summit Park.

Collective Soul will take the stage at Summit Park ahead of the night's annual fireworks show, which is presented by Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics. The fireworks show's soundtrack can be simulcast via Warm 98.5.

Plush, an all-female up-and-coming rock band, will kick off the night ahead of Collective Soul. The band's debut self-titled album featured two singles that charted on the Billboard Top 40, and Plush has toured across the U.S. opening for Kiss, Alice in Chains, Daughtry and Evanescence, among others.

The decades-old tradition is one of the Tri-State's most popular Fourth of July events. Other than its music lineup, the celebration, which is sponsored by Fretboard Brewing, it will also feature dozens of local food vendors, festival rides, drinks and more for attendees.

"Fretboard Brewing Red, White and Blue Ash is truly an outstanding event that you don't want to miss," said Brian Kruse, director of Blue Ash Parks and Recreation. "It's an honor to be able to bring world-class entertainment to our community to celebration Independence Day."

Here's a full lineup of Red, White and Blue Ash's 2023 celebration:



Red, White and Blue Ask kicks off — 4 p.m.

Plush performs — 6 p.m.

Collective Soul performs — 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks show begins — 10 p.m.

Summit Park's 2022 celebration — the park's first full-scale Red, White and Blue Ash since COVID-19 — featured Gavin DeGraw and Cincinnati natives Blessid Union of Souls.

