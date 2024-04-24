Watch Now
Kid Cudi no longer coming to Cincinnati, cancels 'Insano' World Tour after injury

Posted at 3:19 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 15:19:11-04

CINCINNATI — Mr. Rager might have raged a bit too hard at Coachella.

Kid Cudi announced on Wednesday he is canceling his tour to focus on recovery after he broke his calcaneus. Video posted to social media shows Cudi appearing to break his heel bone while attempting to jump off the Coachella stage during his set.

"There's just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%," he said in a statement on social media. "The injury is much more serious than I thought."

The Cleveland native had announced his world tour featuring Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha T in early March, just months after he released "Insano," a 21-track album that includes features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams and Lil Yachty.

Cudi said fans who have already purchased tickets, including those for his Friday, Aug. 2 performance at Heritage Bank Center, will get information about a full refund as soon as possible.

"We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can't wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do," he said.

