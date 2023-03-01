Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati to host candy shop pop-up bar

CINCINNATI — Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati is inviting guests to take a ride on the sweet side with its newest pop-up bar.

The casino will be offering a candy shop pop-up bar every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. throughout the entire month of April. The tasty experience will be located in the center bar on the main gaming floor of the casino.

The bar will take guests on a journey through Candyland as they enjoy the cotton candy forest and gumball pit or dance in the licorice room. There will be custom cocktails from Rocktails as well as live characters, life-size Instagram-worthy moments and more.

"We are excited to bring this new experience to Cincinnati," said Ashley Morris, the director of marketing at Hard Rock Casino. "Hard Rock is truly a one-of-a-king entertainment destination."

For those interested in the pop-up bar, you'll have to purchase tickets, which are on sale now. Tickets are $30 and include entry to the bar, a complimentary specialty champagne and three tickets to sweet treats throughout the event.

