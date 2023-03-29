Cincy Seltzer Fest rebrands into Summer Sips Festival; dozens of the trendiest summertime drinks to be offered

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati festival is transforming and becoming bigger and better for 2023.

Cincy Seltzer Fest, which is the first seltzer festival to take place in the Queen City, is rebranding into Summer Sips Festival.

The festival, which is for those 21 and older, will take place Saturday, April 22 from 6-11 p.m. at the massive, 47,000-square-foot Fowling Warehouse Cincinnati in Oakley.

Joe Frank, owner of Fowling Warehouse and founder of the festival, said the change is coming after the explosion of "summer" beverage options.

"So, in addition to having 15 or 20 different seltzer brands, we'll also feature the newest and hottest canned mixers, summer beers and anything else that is trending to be hot this summer," Frank said.

In the past, the seltzer festival has hosted more than 900 festival-goers in a day and has offered close to 100 different seltzers to quench guests' thirst.

"This year, we'll have over 30 different brands and breweries that will each bring 5 or 6 different options to sample," Frank said.

Tickets are already on sale for the April festival, and pre-sale tickets costs $29.99 while tickets at the door are $35.

Each ticket will allow attendees to sample the various drinks, and guests can play fowling for the length of the festival. Proceeds from each ticket purchase will also benefit the Pink Ribbon Girls.

For those interested, click here to purchase tickets.

READ MORE:

Red Bull Flugtag coming this summer, Mayor hopes event will make Cincinnati an 'international destination'

The Real Taco Fest is returning to Cincinnati's Smale Park in May

Frisch's Roller Rink to return to downtown Cincinnati — this time with pickleball court