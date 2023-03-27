Red Bull Flugtag coming to Cincinnati this summer

CINCINNATI — We know Red Bull gives you wings — but will those wings help you fly over the Ohio River?

Red Bull Flugtag is coming to Cincinnati this summer, giving our most creative pilots a chance to test their homemade flying contraptions. Mayor Aftab Pureval and Red Bull athlete Jeff Provenzano plan to announce the event Tuesday morning.

Named after the German word for "flight day," Flugtag challenges people to design, build and test a human-powered flying machine. Most, of course, fail. The first Red Bull Flugtag took place in Vienna in 1992. Now, Red Bull hosts the event in cities across the world, its most recent Flugtag taking place in New Zealand. The Flugtag in Cincinnati will be the only event in the U.S. this year.

The festivities are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12 at Sawyer Point Park & Yeatman's Cove. For those who want to test their engineering talents, be prepared to get wet. Pilots who fail to fly will plunge into water 20+ feet below.

Any teams interested in taking a leap of faith have until May 21 to get their applications in. To apply, click here. Those who just want to sit back and watch can do so come flight day. For more information on Red Bull Flugtag in Cincinnati, click here.

