Frisch's Roller Rink to return to downtown Cincinnati — this time with pickleball court

CINCINNATI — The Frisch's Roller Rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati. But this time, it'll be operating as a pickleball court as well.

3CDC announced the 4,300-square-foot rink will be at Fountain Square April 1-30. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the rink will operate only as a pickleball court from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the other days of the week, the rink will be a pickleball court for the first half of the day before open skate starts in the afternoon.

While at Fountain Square, the rink will host a grand opening party on April 1, a 'Pink Moon' party to celebrate April's full moon on April 6 and an old-school skate party on April 14. There will also be a WGU Ohio tent that provides skaters or pickleball players a drink.

"Frisch's is thrilled to bring the excitement of the Mobile Roller Rink to Downtown Cincinnati for one entire month," said Jordin Nabi, Frisch's vice president of marketing. "In addition to pickleball and a lineup of special events, the Rink will offer something for everyone during its tenure on Fountain Square."

Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations can be made for both the pickleball court and roller skating. Click here to reserve a spot on the pickleball court. Reserve skating time here. 3CDC said prices may vary.

The rink will then pop up on Court Street Plaza June 14-18, July 19-23 and Sept. 6-10.

