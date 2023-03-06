Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&ELocal Events

Actions

Frisch's Roller Rink to return to downtown Cincinnati — this time with pickleball court

Frisch's Big Boy Roller Rink logo
Provided by 3CDC
Frisch's Big Boy Roller Rink logo
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 18:10:09-05

CINCINNATI — The Frisch's Roller Rink is returning to downtown Cincinnati. But this time, it'll be operating as a pickleball court as well.

3CDC announced the 4,300-square-foot rink will be at Fountain Square April 1-30. On Mondays and Tuesdays, the rink will operate only as a pickleball court from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the other days of the week, the rink will be a pickleball court for the first half of the day before open skate starts in the afternoon.

While at Fountain Square, the rink will host a grand opening party on April 1, a 'Pink Moon' party to celebrate April's full moon on April 6 and an old-school skate party on April 14. There will also be a WGU Ohio tent that provides skaters or pickleball players a drink.

"Frisch's is thrilled to bring the excitement of the Mobile Roller Rink to Downtown Cincinnati for one entire month," said Jordin Nabi, Frisch's vice president of marketing. "In addition to pickleball and a lineup of special events, the Rink will offer something for everyone during its tenure on Fountain Square."

Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations can be made for both the pickleball court and roller skating. Click here to reserve a spot on the pickleball court. Reserve skating time here. 3CDC said prices may vary.

The rink will then pop up on Court Street Plaza June 14-18, July 19-23 and Sept. 6-10.

READ MORE
OTR's Level One Bar and Arcade to feature more than 50 games; sets opening date
Downtown Cincinnati's Royce, PearlStar in OTR abruptly close their doors
Roller skating community hoping to lace their skates up in permanent OTR recreation center rink

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.