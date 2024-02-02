Cincy Beerfest gives boost to local breweries with more than 10,000 attendees expected

CINCINNATI — It’s a big weekend for local breweries as Cincy Beerfest returns to the Duke Energy Convention Center in downtown Cincinnati.

Celebrating its 15th year, Cincy Beerfest features dozens of local and regional breweries, including Rhinegeist, Urban Artifact, Braxton and more.

One of those brewers is Randy Schiltz of Wooden Cask Brewing in Newport, who says business at the taproom is doing great.

The York Street taproom features more than a dozen beers and stays pretty busy, despite "Dry January" when breweries usually see a downturn in business.

“We brought in a few different non-alcoholic beers, we have a few non-alcoholic cocktails, things like that,” Schiltz said. “It’s easy to work with people, the people who are doing Dry January, some for health reasons, some for personal benefit, they still want to go out with their friends.”

Schiltz said that business is hard when it comes to getting his beer out to the masses.

“The hard part for small breweries now is distribution, it’s kind of become a big brewer game. There’s a lot of money involved in the sales and distribution,” he said.

That’s why Cincy Beerfest can be so beneficial — and really critical for survival for some.

Cincy Beerfest event director Craig Johnson said about 10,000 people will be in tow to see these local brewers.

“It’s at no cost to them, we buy all the beer so they’re able to expose themselves to 10,000 Greater Cincinnatians in one place and drive people back to their places,” Johnson said.

The breweries invest their time, and Schiltz said talking to people who are trying his beer is his favorite part.

“As a brewer, getting out and talking to people, that’s the fun part of it, where you can see their excitement when they’re having the beer,” Schiltz said.

Cincy Beerfest is open Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available, with early admission starting at $60 and general admission at $50 — there's even discounted rates for designated drivers. Click here to buy tickets.