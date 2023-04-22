Largest ninja obstacle course playground in Ohio to open at Forest Park's Central Park

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A new playground is coming to Forest Park, and it will be the largest of its type in the entire Buckeye State.

The state's largest ninja obstacle course playground will be opening at Central Park Playground, which is located on West Kemper Road, on April 29. The park is temporarily closed as the city renovates for the new playground.

Kids will be able to test their "American Ninja Warrior" skills on a variety of obstacles. The playground will feature a 15-piece court along with a zip-line and viper swing.

The park is located is Hamilton County's second-largest city, and the new playground is expected to draw families from across the region.

Forest Park will be holding a grand opening celebration for the playground on Saturday, April 29 at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be provided at the grand opening event.

Provided by the City of Forest Park

Jay Dennis, the parks and recreation coordinator for Forest Park, said the playground project was made possible through funds granted to the City of Forest Park from the state of Ohio.

He also said the ninja obstacle course is just one of the many new features and programs planned for Central Park.

READ MORE:

Top 9 parks around the Tri-State

These were the most—and least—popular national parks in 2022

Devou Park disc golf baskets vandalized for a third time