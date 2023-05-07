'The sky is the limit': Mac's Pizza Pub in Clifton unveils vending machine that serves pizza, wings and more

CINCINNATI — Ever wanted to order pizza but didn't want to pay for delivery or wait for carry-out? Well, Mac's Pizza Pub in Clifton may have the perfect solution for you.

The pizza spot recently unveiled its vending machine, which underwent various days of testing. The payment system is in the process of being fully set up before the vending machine will be flawlessly working. Mac Ryan, owner of Mac's Pizza Pub, said Monday, May 8 was the goal date for fully opening the vending machine for use.

Customers can either order their food via the machine's touchscreen or order ahead on the restaurant's app. The machine promises your food will pop out of the machine within three minutes, and customers can order a variety of menu items, including pizza, wings, quesadilla, cookies, salads and even t-shirts.

Ryan said "the sky is the limit" with the vending machine, but the purchased items just need to be able to fit into a 1 3/4 inch high box.

The idea for the vending machine was born out of the COVID-19 era where people were searching for contact-less options, Ryan said. Further than that, he also wanted to embrace the 24-hour culture of college life, as well as the students' "thirst for technology."

Mac's has six locations throughout the Tri-State, but the Clifton location — which was the first Mac's spot — is the only location with a vending machine. Ryan said the goal is not necessarily to have the vending machines at the various Mac's locations but to unveil them at places like breweries, airports, universities, hospitals and more.

While Ryan didn't specify any other locations that would definitely unveil Mac's vending machines, he did say he was already receiving inquiries from various universities about the concept.

