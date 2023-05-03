New Cuban restaurant Amador invites guests into a tropical paradise at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Get ready to step into the tropics because a new Cuban restaurant is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday at Newport on the Levee.

Amador Cuban Restaurant, the latest venture from Pesola Hospitality Group, offers "an experience reminiscent of a night in Havana."

Calling itself the first full-service Cuban restaurant in the Greater Cincinnati area, Amador is located next to Tom & Chee and Bridgeview Box Park at Newport on the Levee.

This is Pesola Hospitality Group's third restaurant following Pleasant Ridge's Revolution Rotisserie and Over-the-Rhine's Milkman.

Pesola Hospitality Group said Amador draws inspiration from landmark concepts in Miami. The restaurant has "jungle-esque vibes" with design elements and lush greenery throughout the 5,790-square-foot space. Other than its indoor seating, Amador also has a patio that overlooks the Ohio River and Cincinnati skyline.

"We're thrilled to introduce the energy and playful atmosphere of Amador to the community and showcase our modern approach to classic Cuban cuisine," said Nick Pesola, owner of Pesola Hospitality Group. "As Newport on the Levee continues its evolution into a true entertainment destination, we're excited to add a brand-new spot to the mix where people can step inside and feel as through they've immediately been transported to a tropical vacation."

The restaurant's menu features a variety of Cuban favorites, including empanadas, croquetas and Cubano sandwiches. Amador also features mutliple small plates meant to be shared with the table.

Amador's website says that "food is our love language, and Amador is for lovers."

The restaurant will also have a craft cocktail menu, a variety of Latin American beers as well as an extensive rum list. Other than its alcoholic offerings, Amador will also serve authentic Cuban coffee.

For those who don't want to experience a traditional sit-down meal, Amador has a "La Ventanita" or little window, which is a bodega-style walk-up window that has a limited menu to grab something on the go.

Amador is set to be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5-10 p.m., but the restaurant said it will be expanding service to offer lunch in the coming weeks. To make a reservation at Amador, click here.

