Lego-themed pop-up Brick Burger coming to Cincinnati for two days only

CINCINNATI — Get ready to let your inner child run wild at a Lego-themed pop-up restaurant making its way to Cincinnati, but it will cost you.

Brick Burger will be serving up Lego-inspired burgers on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 at a yet to be disclosed location along Vine Street.

Guests will be able to indulge in an "ultimate burger adventure" at the pop-up, which pairs the wonder of Lego with gourmet burgers.

Brick Burger's menu features a variety of burgers, which contain a "flavor explosion" with each bite.

"Whether you're in the mood for a juicy beef patty, a crispy chicken fillet, or a hearty veggie option each burger is a work of art, bursting with flavor and personality," the restaurant said in a press release.

Other than its food, Brick Burger is family friendly, especially those with young kids, thanks to the colorful brick walls and Lego-themed furniture. Guests can also get creative and show off their own Lego-building skills with a brick building station. For those wanting to get super into Lego-crafting, the pop-up will be hosting brick-building competitions where you can potentially win prizes.

"At Brick Burger, we believe that food should be fun, and we've created a dining experience that truly reflects that," the restaurant said.

Tickets are already on sale for the fall pop-up, and you can click here to purchase tickets. Entry to the pop-up is $47 per ticket, and that includes one burger and one drink, whether that be a soft drink, beer or wine. You are also allotted two hours at the restaurant with your ticket, and it appears the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

According to Brick Burger's website, you can book a spot at the pop-up from now until June 23. Once you have bought tickets, you'll receive an email for table reservations.

Other than Cincinnati, Brick Burger, which is put on by Explore Hidden, is also set to be in other cities in 2023, including New York, Indianapolis, Boston, Chicago, Columbus, Austin and Cleveland to name a few.

