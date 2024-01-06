Texas-style barbecue joint Just Q'in BBQ opens second brick-and-mortar location in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Texas-style barbecue has officially come to the College Hill area.

Just Q'in BBQ celebrated the grand opening of its new location in College Hill's Business District on Saturday. The location, which is at 5903 Hamilton Avenue, officially opened Tuesday, Jan.2.

"Just Q'in BBQ's grand opening is a significant milestone for College Hill," said Kate Greene, CEO of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corp. "Their presence enriches the cultural and culinary tapestry of our community, bringing a unique flavor to the neighborhood."

Just Q'in owner Matt Cuff said they were "thrilled" to open the new location.

Drew Tanner/WCPO

"Our journey here has been guided by faith, love and BBQ, and we are ready to share that passion with the wonderful people of College Hill," Cuff said. "Let the smoke rise, and the flavors ignite — it's time to celebrate!"

The barbecue restaurant launched as a food truck in 2009 before opening a Newtown location in 2011. Cuff then opened a second location in Walnut Hills in 2016. In 2019, Cuff chose to close the Newtown location to focus more on the Walnut Hills restaurant.

Just Q'in has a wide range of barbecue options, and the restaurant smokes its own meats and makes all sides and sauces from scratch. Customers can indulge in everything from brisket to pastrami to rib tips and more.

Drew Tanner/WCPO

In January 2023, the Walnut Hills restaurant even caught the attention of President Joe Biden as he enjoyed lunch after speaking in Covington about newly-granted funding for the Brent Spence Bridge overhaul.

On his arrival at the restaurant, surprised patrons applauded while Biden greeted the staff and Cuff before heading to pre-packaged bags of food waiting nearby. He dug through one of the bags before fishing out a container full of peach cobbler and digging in.

"It's really good," he said, posing for a photo with the woman who made it.

Biden also enjoyed The Goliath, a one-pound brisket plate, as his main course with macaroni and cheese, potato salad and jalapeno cornbread.

Just Q'in's College Hill location is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5-9 p.m. for dinner.